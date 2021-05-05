Photos: See Jennifer Hudson, Hailey Kilgore & More in Photos From Aretha Franklin Biopic RESPECT

Director Liesl Tommy makes her feature film debut with Respect, starring Jennifer Hudson as legendary singer Aretha Franklin.

The cast also includes Forest Whitaker as C.L. Franklin, Marlon Wayans as Ted White, Audra McDonald as Barbara Franklin, Marc Maron as Jerry Wexler, Tituss Burgess as Reverend Dr. James Cleveland, Kimberly Scott as Mama Franklin, Saycon Sengbloh as Erma Franklin, Hailey Kilgore as Carolyn Franklin, Heather Headley as Clara Ward, Skye Dakota Turner as Young Aretha Franklin, Tate Donovan as John Hammond, and Mary J. Blige as Dinah Washington.

Tommy is the first Black woman ever nominated for a Tony award for Best Direction of a Play in 2016 for Eclipsed, and is an Associate Artist at the Berkeley Rep and an Artist Trustee with the Sundance Institute's Board of Trustees.

With a story by Callie Khouri (OscarÂ® winner for Writing, Thelma & Louise) and ï»¿Tracey Scott Wilson, and screenplay written by Tracey Scott Wilson. Wilson and Tommy have worked together creatively since the 2009 play The Good Negro written by Wilson, directed by Tommy at The Public Theatre. Wilson was a writer on FX's The Americans which garnered her a Peabody Award as well as EmmyÂ® and WGA Award nominations.

