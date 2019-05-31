Wake Up With BWW 5/31: Tony Awards Presenters Announced, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune has officially opened! Check out our opening night coverage below, including video from the red carpet, and a roundup of reviews!

Presenters have been announced for this year's Tony Awards! Set to appear are Darren Criss, Tina Fey, Sutton Foster, Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Regina King, Laura Linney, Audra McDonald, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Andrew Rannells and Michael Shannon!

A concert production of Godspell is headed for London on June 29! The cast is set to include Laura Baldwin, Luke Bayer, Max Bowden, Rachel John, and Ramin Karimloo!

Laura Benanti will release an EP of songs from My Fair Lady. The album will include four new tracks from the Broadway production. It will be available beginning June 4 at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre, and June 14 online.

Laura Baldwin, Luke Bayer, Max Bowden, Rachel John, Ramin Karimloo Major West End guest stars are announced today to appear alongside students from the British Theatre Academy in a stunning semi-staged concert version of 'Godspell' at Cadogan Hall on Saturday 29 June.

Records has announced that it will release 'Songs from 'My Fair Lady,'' an EP of four new tracks from Lincoln Center Theater's award-winning production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY, directed by Bartlett Sher, featuring its current star Laura Benanti.

by Walter McBride

Last night, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune celebrated opening night, ahead of tonight's official opening.

by Kori Lotito

Auditioning can be stressful and exhausting, and it is easy to get a little downtrodden the more you go in for things without booking them. That said, no matter what kind of day you are having or mood you are in there are certain things you should avoid doing once you enter the audition space. Sure, doing these things will make you stand out, but not in a positive way. So whether you are auditioning for things professionally or at a community theater level take a look at the list below to make sure you aren't making any mistakes that could potentially cost you the job.

Today we're lifting a glass and flashing back to a win for one of this year's Best Featured Actress in a Musical nominees, Beth Leavel.

At the 2006 Tonys, Leavel picked up a trophy for the same category for her hilarious portrayal of the tipsy titular character in The Drowsy Chaperone! See Beth's win and heartfelt acceptance speech below!

Check out our video from the red carpet at the show's opening night celebration:

Some of the biggest stars from stage, television, film and music will present at THE 73rd ANNUAL TONY AWARDS®, live from the historic Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Sunday, June 9 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network. Set to appear are Darren Criss, Tina Fey, Sutton Foster, Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Regina King, Laura Linney, Audra McDonald, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Andrew Rannells and Michael Shannon.

As previously announced, Emmy and Tony Award winner James Corden will host the 2019 Tony Awards for the second time.

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Alex Brightman!

Second Stage Theater has just announced that Jesse Williams will make his Broadway debut as Darren Lemming in the Broadway production of Richard Greenberg's Tony Award-winning play, TAKE ME OUT. Directed by Scott Ellis, the production will begin previews April 2, 2020 and officially open on April 23, 2020 at Second Stage's Hayes Theater (240 West 44th street).

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Brooke Shields, who turns 54 today!

At age 9, Shields began her extensive film career when she won her first acting role in "Alice Sweet Alice" and rapidly gained fame after starring in Louis Malle's "Pretty Baby," the Palme D'or Award winner at the Cannes Film Festival, and the coming of age tales "Blue Lagoon" and "Endless Love." In addition to her film achievements, Shields has maintained a successful and critically acclaimed television career. Her work on The NBC hit "Suddenly Susan" garnered her a Golden Globe nomination, and she received an American Comedy Award nod for her guest role on "Friends". Brooke is the recipient of five People's Choice Awards, and has previously starred in NBC's "Lipstick Jungle," in addition to guest appearances on a wide range of hit shows including "That 70's Show", "Hannah Montana," "Two and A Half Men" and "The Middle."

While attending Princeton University, Brooke pursued her love of Theatre as a member of the Princeton Triangle Club. Shortly after graduating with an honors degree in French literature, she made her Broadway debut as Rizzo in the hit musical Grease, for which she earned the Theatre World Award in 1994 for "Outstanding Debut on Broadway." Shields went on to star in Chicago, Wonderful Town, and Cabaret, all of which earned her rave reviews. In 2011, she assumed the iconic role of Morticia Addams alongside Roger Rees in the hit Broadway show, The Addams Family. Previously, Shields appeared in the acclaimed ensemble Girls Talk, written and directed by Roger Kumble. She also had her critically acclaimed nightclub debut at Feinstein's at The Loews Regency, performing In My Life, a freewheeling music and stand-up romp through her life's ups and downs. The show sold out its entire run. In 2012, Shields starred alongside Richard Chamberlain in playwright John Pielmeier's world premiere adaptation of The Exorcist at the Geffen Playhouse. Helmed by acclaimed director J.H. Doyle.

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!





