Wake Up With BWW 5/3: Tony Award Nominations, Plus a Message From Bartlett Sher

Plus, the Broadway revival of Bob Fosse’s DANCIN’ has announced its closing date.

May. 03, 2023  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

The nominations for the 2023 Tony Awards were announced yesterday! Did your favorites get nominated? Check out the full list below!

The Broadway revival of Bob Fosse's DANCIN' has announced its closing date. The production will end its Broadway run later this month.

Plus, watch an exclusive message from Bartlett Sher in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

A Birthday Message From Bartlett Sher

We'll be celebrating our 20th Anniversary in a plethora of ways that we'll soon be sharing, including a major design update and more. Also, we'd love you to join us on May 21, 2023 for our 20th Anniversary Celebration at Sony Hall, benefitting Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS and featuring some of our favorite performers.

Today's Top Stories

SOME LIKE IT HOT, & JULIET, SHUCKED & More Lead The 2023 Tony Award Nominations
by Team BWW

This year's Tony Awards nominations were announced this morning by Lea Michele and Myles Frost and here they are, celebrating the best of the 2022-23 theatre season.. (more...)

2023 Tony Awards Nominations- Live Reactions
by Team BWW

Follow us throughout the day, as we'll bring you Tony nominee reactions, exclusive reports, surprises, behind the scenes coverage and oh, so much more!. (more...)

Bob Fosse'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month
by A.A. Cristi

The Broadway revival of Bob Fosse's DANCIN' has announced its closing date. . (more...)

Photos: Inside The 2023 New York Pops Gala Honoring Barry Manilow
by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, held its 40th Birthday Gala, This One's For You: The Music of Barry Manilow, honoring the Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award-winning icon, on Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. Check out photos here!. (more...)

Who Else Was Eligible for 2023 Tony Nominations?
by Team BWW

Nominations for the 2023 Tony Awards were announced this morning, and while a select, talented few will spend the day celebrating their achievements, there are many who (while still great!), didn't get a nomination this year. Check out who else was eligible here.. (more...)

2023 Tony Awards Nominations - Show by Show!
by Team BWW

The nominations are in! Check out how each show fared individually in a full list of nominations by show.. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/30/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 4/30/2023.. (more...)

Video: SOME LIKE IT HOT Performs 'What Are You Thirsty For' on TODAY; Watch their Tony Nominations Reaction
by Michael Major

This morning, J. Harrison Ghee, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Christian Borle, and the cast of Some Like It Hot performed 'What Are You Thirsty For?' on the TODAY Show. The performance happened moments after the cast cast received the news about their 13 Tony Award nominations, the most of any show this season. Watch the video performance now!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!



BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Concert

Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More! Photo
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More!
Today's top stories: Jordan Fisher joins the cast of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES, Joshua Turchin pens songs for a Luca TikTok musical, and more!

Adam Jacobs, Alison Luff, Bobby Conte & More Will Lead Reimagined THE WHO'S TOMMY at Chicago's Goodman TheatreAdam Jacobs, Alison Luff, Bobby Conte & More Will Lead Reimagined THE WHO'S TOMMY at Chicago's Goodman Theatre
May 3, 2023

This summer, Chicago will be first to experience a reimagined production of The Who's Tommy when the original creators reunite at Goodman Theatre. Tony Award winners Pete Townshend and Des McAnuff, nearly 30 years after their epic pop-culture musical theater sensation first bowed on Broadway, have reconvened to tell the story of Tommy Walker for 2023 audiences.
Photos: Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges in Rehearsal For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplacePhotos: Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges in Rehearsal For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace
May 3, 2023

All new rehearsal images have been released of Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges, who make their London stage debuts in the world premiere of Brokeback Mountain, a new play with music, written by Ashley Robinson with songs by Dan Gillespie Sells, based on Annie Proulx’s short story, and directed by Jonathan Butterell. 
Wake Up With BWW 5/3: Tony Award Nominations, Plus a Message From Bartlett SherWake Up With BWW 5/3: Tony Award Nominations, Plus a Message From Bartlett Sher
May 3, 2023

Top stories: Check out the full list of Tony Award nominations, Bob Fosse's Dancin' will close this month, plus check out an exclusive video message from Bartlett Sher in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary!
Photos: THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Company Celebrates Their Two Tony Nominations!Photos: THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Company Celebrates Their Two Tony Nominations!
May 2, 2023

Before the show tonight, the cast and creative team of The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window celebrated their Best Revival Tony Nomination, as well as the Featured Actress Nod for Miriam Silverman. Go behind the scenes with photos from inside their celebration!
BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This MonthBOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month
May 2, 2023

The Broadway revival of Bob Fosse’s DANCIN’ has announced its closing date.
