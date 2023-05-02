Video: SOME LIKE IT HOT Performs 'What Are You Thirsty For' on TODAY; Watch their Tony Nominations Reaction

This morning, J. Harrison Ghee, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Christian Borle, and the cast of Some Like It Hot performed "What Are You Thirsty For?" on the TODAY Show.

The performance happened moments after the cast cast received the news about their 13 Tony nominations, the most of any show this season. Check out the complete list of nominations here.

The performance comes during the TODAY Show's Broadway Week, which will also feature performances from Shucked, A Beautiful Noise, and more. Check out the lineup for performances here.

Ghee, Williams, and Borle were all nominated for their performances in the production, which also received nods for Best Musical, Best Choreography, Best Original Score, and more.

Who says they don't make great big musical comedies like they used to? Some Like It Hot brings one of Hollywood's greatest comedies to new life on the Broadway stage. Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit.

With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?

Watch the performance here:



