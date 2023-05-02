Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: SOME LIKE IT HOT Performs 'What Are You Thirsty For' on TODAY; Watch their Tony Nominations Reaction

Some Like It Hot is now running on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre.

May. 02, 2023  

This morning, J. Harrison Ghee, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Christian Borle, and the cast of Some Like It Hot performed "What Are You Thirsty For?" on the TODAY Show.

The performance happened moments after the cast cast received the news about their 13 Tony nominations, the most of any show this season. Check out the complete list of nominations here.

The performance comes during the TODAY Show's Broadway Week, which will also feature performances from Shucked, A Beautiful Noise, and more. Check out the lineup for performances here.

Ghee, Williams, and Borle were all nominated for their performances in the production, which also received nods for Best Musical, Best Choreography, Best Original Score, and more.

Who says they don't make great big musical comedies like they used to? Some Like It Hot brings one of Hollywood's greatest comedies to new life on the Broadway stage. Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit.

With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?

Watch the performance here:









Related Stories
Interview: Casey Nicholaw Discusses His Three Shows on Broadway Photo
Interview: Casey Nicholaw Discusses His Three Shows on Broadway
Read BroadwayWorld's interview with Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw, as he discusses The Book of Mormon, Aladdin, Some Like It Hot, and more!
Listen: SOME LIKE IT HOT Original Broadway Cast Recording Is Available Now Photo
Listen: SOME LIKE IT HOT Original Broadway Cast Recording Is Available Now
Concord Theatricals Recordings has released Some Like It Hot (Original Broadway Cast Recording) on streaming and digital platforms worldwide, with CD and vinyl now available for preorder. Listen to the full album here!
SOME LIKE IT HOT Director Casey Nicholaw To Step Into The Production Tonight! Photo
SOME LIKE IT HOT Director Casey Nicholaw To Step Into The Production Tonight!
Tonight, the company of Some Like It Hot will welcome an unexpected understudy as their Tony Award-winning director and choreographer, Casey Nicholaw, steps into the production as Spats Colombo.
Video: SOME LIKE IT HOT Sizzles In the Official Lets Be Bad Music Video! Photo
Video: SOME LIKE IT HOT Sizzles In the Official 'Let's Be Bad' Music Video!
See J. Harrison Ghee and Kevin Del Aguila lead the stellar company of Some Like It Hot through the show-stopper, 'Let's Be Bad' as the show records its original cast album! Check out the the official music video for the song!

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Some Like It Hot Quote Socks

Some Like It Hot Quote Socks

Some Like It Hot Logo Dad Hat

Some Like It Hot Logo Dad Hat

Some Like It Hot Unisex Thirsty Long Sleeve

Some Like It Hot Unisex Thirsty Long Sleeve

Some Like It Hot Sugar Enamel Pin

Some Like It Hot Sugar Enamel Pin




From This Author - Michael Major


Video: SOME LIKE IT HOT Performs 'What Are You Thirsty For' on TODAY; Watch their Tony Nominations ReactionVideo: SOME LIKE IT HOT Performs 'What Are You Thirsty For' on TODAY; Watch their Tony Nominations Reaction
May 2, 2023

This morning, J. Harrison Ghee, Natasha Yvette Williams, Christian Borle, and the cast of Some Like It Hot performed 'What Are You Thirsty For?' on the TODAY Show.  The performance happened moments after the cast cast received the news about their 13 Tony Award nominations, the most of any show this season. Watch the video performance now!
Video: First Look at Great Performances' 50 Year Celebration Hosted by Sutton FosterVideo: First Look at Great Performances' 50 Year Celebration Hosted by Sutton Foster
May 2, 2023

PBS has shared a preview of Great Performances at 50: Broadway's Best, hosted by two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster. Watch a first look video from the concert, featuring Sara Bareilles, Chita Rivera, Rob McClure, James Monroe Iglehart, and more.
Parker McCollum Puts on Show-Stopping Performance During Stagecoach 2023 DebutParker McCollum Puts on Show-Stopping Performance During Stagecoach 2023 Debut
May 1, 2023

Parker McCollum, made his Stagecoach debut this weekend, thrilling thousands of fans during a show-stopping performance of some of his biggest hits including the Double-Platinum “Pretty Heart,” Platinum “To Be Loved By You” and his current radio single and Gold certified, “Handle On You,” off his upcoming album, Never Enough (via MCA Nashville).
SPRING AWAKENING Star Katie Boeck Celebrates Album With Upcoming ConcertsSPRING AWAKENING Star Katie Boeck Celebrates Album With Upcoming Concerts
May 1, 2023

Singer/songwriter and actor (Wendla in The Broadway revival of “Spring Awakening”) Katie Boeck has released her sophomore album Calico. Katie Boeck will perform two album release shows to support Calico: Nashville on May 5 at The Bowery Vault and Los Angeles on May 12 at the Hotel Café.
Bokanté Announces Newest Album 'History' Due Out in JuneBokanté Announces Newest Album 'History' Due Out in June
May 1, 2023

Band members including Snarky Puppy guitarists Chris McQueen and Bob Lanzetti and South Florida raised-lap steel player Roosevelt Collier had previously recorded remotely, absorbing and embellishing the music sent to them in files by co-writers Tirolien and League, who was often elsewhere with other projects.
share