2023 Tony Awards Nominations- Live Reactions

Tonys time is here at last! The nominations for the 76th Annual Tony Awards were announced this morning by Lea Michele and Myles Frost. Follow us throughout the day, as we'll bring you Tony nominee reactions, exclusive reports, surprises, behind the scenes coverage and oh, so much more!

This year's nominees are checking in with BroadwayWorld to tell us all about how they got the news. Check back for live updates!

Victoria Clark, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

(Kimbery Akimbo)

"It is a thrill to be nominated for a Tony this season among such outstanding actors who are also phenomenal human beings. I'm proud of our industry, for the strength of this season across all categories of stage work, after the devastation of CoVid and everything we lost- from jobs, to creative expression, to community and collaboration. To be back in the rehearsal room and onstage building this iconic show has been the ride of a lifetime for me. I'm so delighted for Kimberly Akimbo and for all the artists who were nominated from our little show village who work with such craft and delicacy to create this incredible world and these indelible characters that make our musical make so unique and life-changing. I feel incredibly humbled, blessed, and over the moon."

Ben Platt, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

(Parade)

"I feel so grateful and happy and really just proud to be in this production. It's an amazing team of artists. Micaela [Diamond] is my partner in crime, so to make it to this day together is so special. I'm so proud of her but I'm not surprised. I'm going to celebrate by going to have some brunch with my fiance!"

Jennifer Weber, Best Choreography

(KPOP, & Juliet)

"It is the biggest honor in the world. I used to watch the Tony Awards when I was a kid and I would watch it and record the numbers and learn them. That's how I got into choreography. My mind is blown. I'm so proud of the show. I worked on it for 8 years and I'm so happy it's being recognized. I thought what we did was pretty revolutionary."

Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman, Best Score

(Some Like It Hot)

"We love our show, we love our collaborators, we love our cast. We are thrilled and honored to be the most nominated musical of the season. In fact, we are joyous and celebrating... eight shows a week at the Shubert Theatre!"

Patrick Marber, Best Direction of a Play

(Leopoldstadt)

"I've been directing Tom's Leopoldstadt for the last four years. This is a thrilling acknowledgement for the play and for all of us who have sailed in it."

Michael Arden, Best Direction of a Musical

(Parade)

"Overwhelmed to be included in such incredible company. To be at the helm of both Parade and Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol this Broadway season has been the honor of my career thus far. I am indebted to all the artists who came together to make both these singular productions possible."

Matthew López & Amber Ruffin, Best Book of a Musical

(Some Like It Hot)

"We are thrilled to be nominated alongside so many from our Some Like It Hot family. Our show has always been to us about the power of the community to uplift individuals. That it has been received by audiences and by the Tony nominators with that same spirit makes this all feel full circle. We hope these nominations help bring the show and its message of self-acceptance and self-fulfillment to an even wider audience than before."

Lorna Courtney, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

(& Juliet)

"I feel elated, I am so, so thrilled to be nominated in this category for lead actress in a musical with such amazing talented performers and human beings. I already ate a piece of cake this morning at 9 am and it was delicious! This show is so empowering and uplifting for everyone, for people of all different backgrounds, it's very inclusive. So it feels amazing to represent this show."

Casey Nicholaw, Best Choreography, Best Direction of a Musical

(Some Like It Hot)

"This morning was absolutely incredible! It's the first time I got to experience hearing the nominations with one of my casts instead of at home. And to add to it, we were performing on the Today Show and we couldn't make any noise - so there were just real tears and fake clapping! And then when we were done with the segment, there was so much screaming and camaraderie! I will never forget it!! Childhood dreams come true!!"

David Lindsay Abaire, Best Book of a Musical

(Kimberly Akimbo)

"I'm completely over the moon that Kimberly Akimbo has gotten so much love from the Tony nominators. It's an amazing season on Broadway and I'm thrilled that our scrappy musical has been so embraced and recognized. I'm beyond proud of our director and actors and orchestrator, and I'm especially happy to share a nomination with my co-creator and partner in crime Jeanine Tesori."

Jeanine Tesori, Best Score

(Kimberly Akimbo)

"My pulse is still going bop bop bop bop from hearing our names called. Kimberly Akimbo was written from the deepest place in my heart all the way to my funny bone. Honored and thrilled."

Brian d'Arcy James, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

(Into the Woods)

"It's very exciting. Look, this production was incredible and it was such a lighting in a bottle experience and, of course, we're not running right now and so have it linger is testament to what Lear DeBessonet was able to do and the spirit of the show and everybody in it and what we all kind of contributed it. I feel like I'm kind of buoyed by this production. Especially to be in a role by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, you want to do right by them. I'm going into a tech rehearsal. I'm doing Days of Wine and Roses with Kelli O'Hara. I'm heading to work for tech so that's how I'll be celebrating."

Crystal Lucas-Perry, Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

(Ain't No Mo')

"It still feels unreal. I'm overwhelmed. It feels amazing. I'm still trying to find the right words. It's just affirming of what I think our Ain't No Mo' team did. There was a story there that needed to be told, we knew that there was a place for this piece, that it could be spread on the stage. Lee Daniels saw it, the public saw it, the public knew that there was something special. To be acknowledged by the community in this way, to know that we didn't get out full run but we still got to make an impact, it just feels right that this show's life is going on because it a piece of art that is like no other."

Brian Moreland, Best Revival of Play

(The Piano Lesson)

"I'm surprised! I was sitting on Zoom with Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker, and my mother. We were all excited, we literally jumped for joy - the entire neighborhood heard the scream. It was very shocking! I was excited and scared and nervous, it was an honor to be selected to be able to move Mr. Wilson's work forward for this generation. To celebrate, I'm going into rehearsal for The Wiz, we have rehearsal today."

Greg Nobile, Sue Wagner, and John Johnson, Best Revival of a Play

(The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window)

"More than anyone, this Best Revival of a Play nomination belongs to Lorraine Hansberry, who generously chose to share her remarkable talent, wisdom, and worldview with this brilliant-but-little-known play. We are all the lucky beneficiaries of her largesse, and we hope we've done her proud. This nomination is also a tribute to everyone who took part in the herculean effort to move The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window to Broadway over an incredibly short period of time."

Miriam Silverman, Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

(The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window)

"I feel like I'm on another planet, I'm ecstatic, elated, delirious, and crazy! I knew that some announcements were being made at 8:30 but that's drop off time for my four year old at nursery school! For the first time, all the parents, none of whom are theater people, were really chatty this morning! I was politely trying to be like, "I gotta go!" But I didn't want to say why because I was ready for it not to happen! So I dashed home, my husband had the YouTube stream up, and we sat there and watched. So I got to watch it with him and we couldn't believe it!

"In a few minutes I'm going to go teach the last class of the semester at NYU! I co-teach it with MJ Kaufman and we teach the students how to collaborate on new work! And then I'm going to see my best friend, Abigail, who works at NYU, who is going to give me a big hug. And then I'm going to the theatre!"

James Ijames, Best Play

(Fat Ham)

"I feel amazing! It's an incredible morning. I was literally trying to figure out how to watch the stream and I couldn't figure it out and then my phone started buzzing! It feels so good. I love the whole team, the entire cast, the designers, and crew, and Saheem Ali who's done such a marvelous job of bringing this show to Broadway."

Max Webster, Best Direction of a Play

(Life of Pi)

"It's been such a privilege and honour to present Life of Pi on Broadway, and I'm so thrilled we have received this recognition. It feels like an important story of survival and hope to be telling right now, and I am thrilled audiences have responded with such wonderful warmth open heartedness to our show."

Shane McAnally, Best Score

(Shucked)

"When we started this show a decade ago, just getting to Broadway seemed like a dream too big to dream, so to be recognized by the Tony's is truly beyond my wildest."

Alex Newell, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

(Shucked)

"To be nominated alongside such talented individuals is a tremendous honor. I grew up dreaming of singing my heart out on a Broadway stage, and to not only accomplish that, but also receive a nomination for it? It is beyond a dream come true. This is a surreal moment for me and I'm feeling deeply grateful and happy."

Jack O'Brien, Best Direction of a Musical

(Shucked)

"As someone whose first nomination dates to 1977, which was Porgy & Bess, you can imagine how proud and thrilled I am to be included in this raft of ravishing young talent. We had one of the great collective community experiences I have ever known and that must have been evident from the amount of joy every night in our theater. Since, for me, it can't be called a competition, because our work is all so varied and different. This is the best gift I could have asked for."

Suzan-Lori Parks, Best Revival of a Play

(Topdog/Underdog)

"I am thrilled and deeply honored to have my work embraced and recognized! And I'm also so happy for Corey and Yahya! Our TOPDOG revival was a joyous team effort, with Kenny Leon leading the way! I'm doing my happy dance!"

Kevin Cahoon, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

(Shucked)

"I'm completely elated and dumbfounded! I was sitting in my apartment watching the livestream with my mom on Facetime, so we watched it together. I am so, so grateful and touched and it's a lifelong dream. I'm going to do a show tonight at 7, that's the biggest celebration of them all. I have been overwhelmed with calls, and, emails and texts. I did my first show 29 years ago and this honor has never come my way before. I always dreamed it would be a possibility. Show Business can be hard sometimes, we just roll with the punches. 29 years later to have this happen it's beyond anything I could have dreamed."

Josh Groban, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

(Sweeney Todd)

"I'm feeling so happy, full of gratitude you never know with awards. For it to be something that meant so much to me, a role I loved so much, and wanted to get right so badly it really is something - I'm so grateful.

"Well, I've been alive as long as the show, and for somebody whose ambitions when I was 10 yrs old were towards musical theater, I gravitated toward the great works that were out when I was that age.

"Many of those works were by Stephen Sondheim, Sweeney Todd is one of his masterpieces. It's the vocal range, the kind of role that would have been so beautifully challenging. For all the stars to have lined up to do it like this, it feels like a miracle.

"[Annaleigh and I] spoke, I'm so unbelievably delighted for her, her work is extraordinary out there. Sweeney and Lovett are a partnership, we're sharing the weight, the light in the dark, we knew going into it on day one we'd be leaning to each other on that stage to find that balance and nuances. To be recognized with her means a lot to both of us. It's a rainy day in NYC, so it's a good day to stay in and Facetime my parents and teachers, all the people who have helped get to this point. Anytime you have a day like today if you're lucky, you gotta show thanks to the people who helped get you there."

Robert Horn, Best Book of a Musical

(Shucked)

"I feel pretty good! I was in my apartment and on the Tony YouTube, trying to navigate a digital world. I am going to go see the show tonight and pop a little champagne with my incredible company and team and celebrate this ten year journey. Ten years it took! It's so interesting to be a writer and not have the words. Thrilling, exciting, humbling, relieved, you feel all those things at once. Validated, nervous. All of it.

"This show, truthfully, of my career, this is the show that has been my true passion. There have been so many ups and downs and starts and stops, and there were moments I thought it was never going to happen. So not only is it up, but to get 9 nominations, and for the show to be embraced the way it has, it is a surprise and a joy. It's fun! People want to laugh, they need to expel everything they've been holding in, and I sit in the back of that house and hear the laughter and say the timing was perfect."

J. Harrison Ghee, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

(Some Like It Hot)

"I'm thrilled! It has been a fantastic journey to portray Jerry/Daphne, and I've been overwhelmed -- in a good way -- to see how audiences have received these characters. I'm thankful to every member of this production for creating such an affirming space where I get to show the complexity of this human and go on a beautiful ride every time the curtains go up. I'm grateful to the committee for recognizing this work. It's a moment I will cherish forever."

Jordan E. Cooper, Best Play, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

(Ain't No Mo)

"It's insane. It feels like the play resonated, that the work resonated. It reminds me to fight for what I believe in and to always put my soul into everything I create. Even if it's not valued in the moment, keep pushing.

"It's wild. It's so wild. People always say what do you like more, acting or writing and I say my acting informs my writing and my writing informs my acting. Both work hand in hand. I'm in Texas at home with my parents. We were watching the livestream in the same living room I used to do plays in. It's a beautiful full circle moment."

Arian Moayed, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

(A Doll's House)

"I don't have enough words to describe how honored and excited I am. The only joy greater than this Tony nomination is sharing it with Jessica, Jamie, Amy and the incredible company of A Doll's House."

Brandon Uranowitz, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

(Leopoldstadt)

"I'm just floored and overwhelmed with gratitude. This play means more to me than I could ever articulate and to be recognized in this way is the honor of a lifetime. But, I have to say, Leopoldstadt is an ensemble piece in the truest sense of the word and my work cannot exist without the 37 extraordinary other actors on stage with me each night. I share this with them."

Colman Domingo , Best Play

(Fat Ham)

"I am beyond thrilled today as a Tony nominated producer on James Ijames exquisite Pulitzer Prize winning play, Fat Ham. To champion this black playwright from the Public Theater/NBT production to Broadway is very meaningful to me. No black playwright has won the Tony Award for Best Play since 1987. This is a master work, that I hope goes all the way because I truly believe that this is the daring, bold and light filled work that needs to brighten and add more color to the great white way."

Colton Ryan, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

(New York, New York)

"The act of coming together to create is my love language, and the theater has been my lifelong sordid love affair. After two years of being told we are essentially non-essential, the biggest honor is just being able to do it at all. And to do it with such extraordinary company (especially my friend and singular talent, Anna Uzele), I figured I couldn't get any luckier. But whaddaya know? To John Kander, thank you for dedicating your life to this art form. My life is infinitely fuller because of it."

Scott Pask, Best Scenic Design of a Musical

(Shucked, Some Like It Hot)

"I couldn't be more stunned, or more thrilled about the nominations for my work on Shucked and Some Like it Hot! To be recognized for both of these incredible productions - well, the enormity of it all is still sinking in. I have been a part of these very special shows long before the pandemic began, so to have the designs accomplished, and then realized during such a precarious time in the world, and especially within our live arts community, makes this recognition all the more special and significant."

David Zayas, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

(Cost of Living)

"I had just woken up. I'm on a trip to Wyoming and I was just kind of getting up and I got the call that I was nominated. First I was shocked. This is the first ever nomination I had for theatre and I'm so happy for the rest of the production. I just had such a great group of people to work with.

"It's so great. The recognition for this play and the people involved means so much to me. This is such an important piece. Martyna Majok is an amazing playwright. Jo Bonney is an amazing director and I just worked with the best cast and we became family. It means the world."

Tom Kitt, Best Score

(Almost Famous)

"It was very emotional. My wife and I were not able to watch because we were at our young son's percussion recital. And I knew what was happening this morning, and they introduced the young musicians by saying, "Nothing is better than getting a group of musicians together to play in front of an audience of their friends." It cast a spell on me of gratitude. And then we walked outside and I saw the texts. It was great to be with Rita. And then we had breakfast! I have yet to connect with Cameron Crowe because he's on the west coast, so I look forward to talking with him!"

Bonnie Milligan, Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

(Kimberly Akimbo)

"I started sobbing immediately. Just utter Joy, I feel so full of gratitude. I have a couple friends here who brought bagels and coffee, people who I have known since college who have watched the journey, the struggles, and to really know what this means is incredible. Because I've been at it for a while. As much as people say it's going to happen you never know! It's a relief, that, "Oh, it is happening! Wait, what?" Questioning it, "I can't believe this is happening," and then realizing the weight of it all. My friend said you are no longer Bonnie Milligan, you are Tony-nominated Bonnie Milligan."

Bill Sherman, Best Orchestrations

(& Juliet)

"Thank you to the Tony Awards, the cast, crew, creatives, and the producers of &Juliet. To be recognized for our work on a show that exudes such joy is truly an honor. A special thank you to Max Martin for redefining an entire generation and history of music. Dominic and I were honored to take this amazing music apart and put it all back together again for Broadway."

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker, Best Revival of a Play

(The Piano Lesson)

"Every bit of this experience of being producers on August Wilson's The Piano Lesson has been a dream come true. Starting with Constanza Romero Wilson giving her blessing for us to bring Mr. Wilson's great work back to Broadway. On day one of seeing our amazing cast and phenomenal director Latanya Richardson Jackson in rehearsals, we knew this show was special and that we were making August Wilson proud. We are so grateful for this nomination! Thank you!"

Samuel L. Jackson, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

(The Piano Lesson)

"It's a thrill to be nominated - this honor is particularly special having been under the direction of LaTanya and getting to continue August Wilson's legacy on Broadway after first performing THE PIANO LESSON on stage at the Yale Repertory Theater 35 years ago. Thank you to the members of the American Theater Wing & Broadway League. Congratulations to all of the nominees."

Helen Park, Best Score

(KPOP)

"After dedicating eight years of my life to working on KPOP and dreaming of sharing my music with the world, I am honored and humbled to be included in such an esteemed group. The recognition of my work through this nomination is a testament to the tireless efforts of my incredible creative team and cast who joined me in pushing boundaries and bringing a never-before-seen performance to the Broadway stage. Their hard work and dedication have truly paid off, and I am thrilled to share this moment with them. I am at a loss for words, and deeply grateful for this recognition."

Max Vernon, Best Score

(KPOP)

"I'm thrilled to be nominated and also feel like I just drank ten coffees! KPOP's run was cut short, but it's so wonderful and moving to know that our score lives on. This month it will be nine years since our first workshop at Ars Nova. What a wild journey! I wish I could tell the five year old me who wanted to be Cosette in Les Miz about this."

Sophia Choi and Clint Ramos, Best Costume Design of a Musical

(KPOP)

"Happy AAPI Heritage Month! Thank you and we are so proud of our show. We dedicate this honor to the entire company of KPOP!"

Martyna Majok, Best Play

(Cost of Living)

"I am beaming with joy for this incredible honor! It means the world for this story and these beautiful artists to be recognized by our community that I feel so grateful to be a part of every day. "Cost of Living" is about hoping for miracles and searching for a home in others, and that's what this gift feels like to me right now."

Betsy Wolfe, Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

(& Juliet)

"I'm overjoyed. I immediately think of little perm-haired Betsy who could only dream of performing on a Broadway stage while watching the Tonys every year in her living room. I fell in love with & Juliet the moment I read it, and to be recognized by the nominating committee is beyond special. My hair has come a long way, and I'm grateful I have too."

Dominic Fallarco, Best Orchestrations

(& Juliet)

"What an honor it is to be nominated for a Tony, along with my fantastic collaborator Bill Sherman - especially in a field of such wonderful nominees! Thank you to Max for trusting us with some of the best songs of the last few decades. It's a labor of love to put so much detail into the notes and the sound and I'm thrilled to have that work recognized. I'm so proud of our show, and honored to share it with the world - congratulations to all the nominees."

Wendell Pierce, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

(Death of a Salesman)

"I was in my robe that I used to wear at the theater sitting in front of the TV, sitting on pins and needles, and burst into tears. I was so moved, that my colleagues in the theater bestowed honor on me, profoundly moving. Profoundly moving.

"It was a profound challenge to do the play, one of the greatest plays in the American canon because of the complexity. To do it with an interpretation of a Black family, it heightens the drama and conflict, and if anyone understands how the American dream can become a nightmare, black. To do it that specifically, the more universal the message becomes. You don't have to be black to know the experience or to understand the themes of the play. The false hope that capitalism can sometimes be, that it is not fair and equitable, and how in pursuit of that impossible dream it can be self-destructive. That can speak to any and everyone.

"I started the day with the breakfast of champions, a nice bottle of Rosé Champagne, calling friends and family, and sharing laughs and tears. At the end of the day I'll document it and write down all my feelings and emotions, and look forward to seeing and sharing with others in the company."

John Johnson, Best Revival of a Play

(The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window)

"We're absolutely thrilled. It's thrilling for the community that banded together and linked arms and to do the show this quickly and to honor Lorraine Hansberry's work. I think that she just had so much to say at the end of her life and so much that she talked about in 1964 is so relevant to this day."

Jonathan Deans and Taylor Williams, Best Sound Design of a Play

(Ain't No Mo')

"With much thanks. The Producers and Management supported Taylor and I to join together allowing us to shape the invisible with Stevie and Jordan, reflecting on the stunning performances with an amazing collaboration from everyone." -Jonathan Deans.

"I'm still floored that I was invited into the vortex of this show. Jonathan's collaboration, along with the amazing work of so many people at the Belasco, have made this a dream experience. The honor of a nomination this morning is a (very big) cherry on top of it all!"- Taylor J Williams

Brandy Clark, Best Score

(Shucked)

"The first musical I ever saw was Oklahoma! and I fell in love. It's been a lifelong love affair for me and musical theater, but I NEVER dreamed I'd be a part of the musical theater/Broadway world. Shucked has made dreams I never dreamed come true."

David West Read, Best Book of a Musical

(& Juliet)

"So many confetti cannons are firing off in my brain right now! I am beyond thrilled by the 9 Tony nominations that & Juliet received this morning, and tremendously honored to be in the same category as writers I admire so much. In building this show, I have been lucky enough to collaborate with the most talented, passionate, generous, and kind producers, creative team, and cast, so it's a complete joy to see my fellow team members welcomed and embraced by the Broadway community. We have all been inspired by the humble genius that is Max Martin, and we can't wait to keep sharing his music, and this story, with audiences around the world."

Justin Cooley, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

(Kimberly Akimbo)

"It feels incredible. I'm so thrilled and just in disbelief that this is happening. It's truly crazy. Thinking about where I was two years ago in high school, its amazing. It feels really special and I definitely feel like this show and this character is something that feels like the culmination of everything thus far in my life.

"I truly feel like we all build each other up so much. Every nomination is just a win for all of us because we depend on each other so much. I hope that people continue to see the show and see these weird quirky people be their true selves and find their happiness."

Jessica Chastain, Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

(A Doll's House)

"If I could tell that girl who yearly recorded the Tony Awards on her VHS that this would happen, it would have blown my world open. To tell her she'd be living in New York, performing in A Doll's House, and nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actress... It is a dream come true. Thank you so much to The Wing and the Tony Awards for recognizing our play. Thank you, The Jamie Lloyd Company, Ambassador Theatre Group, Wessex Grove, Hudson Theatre, Gavin Kalin Productions and 101 for believing in us. Everyday I get to say Amy Herzog's words and act with the most incredible group of artists. Jamie Lloyd, none of this would have happened without you. Love you very much."

Jordan Roth, Best Revival of a Musical

(Into the Woods)

"Into the Woods has always been the show that holds our hand through so many moments in life. To have so many of our Into the Woods family recognized today is one more moment that makes it worth the journeying."

Lear DeBessonet, Best Director of a Musical

(Into the Woods)

"My heart bursts with gratitude for the recognition of our work on Into the Woods. I always thought of this show as a great expression of love and humanity, and I am so honored that our intention was embraced with this incredible generosity."

Sara Bareilles, Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical

(Into the Woods)

"I'm absolutely reeling. My heart is so full with love for the show- and for what this story meant to all of us onstage, backstage, as well as in the audience. I am beyond honored for this acknowledgement and I reserve the right to spontaneously start screaming with joy at any point today."

Jodie Comer, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

(Prima Facie) Jodie Comer, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play(Prima Facie)

"I love getting to play the role of Tessa in Prima Facie, so to receive this Tony Award nomination for my Broadway debut is beyond my wildest dreams. Broadway audiences have been so welcoming to me, so it has truly been an amazing experience. I am grateful to get to speak Suzie Miller's words in her vital and urgent play, and for director Justin Martin, who guided me every step of the way."

Julia Lester, Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

(Into the Woods)

"I landed in NYC at midnight last night and I'm currently at my parent's apartment with my whole family which is so special to be able to celebrate with my biggest support system. It's amazing - I keep saying this sounds like a made-up scenario - I can't believe it's real and I get to celebrate with Sara, Brian, Lear, and the whole show. Even now, today - our friends are still on tour telling this story and bringing it across the country. It's so special that a show like this can live on.

"I keep telling everyone I'm learning how to breathe again - I'm going to spend the day with my family - we'll do a little champagne toast - I've got lots of texts and DMs to answer. It's really lovely to feel so loved. I'm so grateful for this once-in-a-lifetime moment."

Howard Hudson, Best Lighting Design of a Musical

(& Juliet)

"I feel very honoured to receive this nomination and particularly to be part of & Juliet's 9 nominations which shows what a collaborative effort this production was. I'm delighted that the New York theatre community have welcomed our colourful and joyous show so warmly."

Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Best Costume Design of a Play

(Leopoldstadt)

"I am delighted and honoured to be nominated for a Tony Award for Best Costume Design of a Play. This experience was a deeply moving process. The story told by Tom Stoppard was a very personal one about his past, centered around the Holocaust. This play is about the past but also very much about the present. I felt a big responsibility to create the clothes for his characters, not overwhelming them in costumes that masked their personality. Leopoldstadt was one of those rare experiences where everybody in the team without exception gelled and fed off one another's creativity and input. I am deeply grateful to Patrick Marber and Sonia Friedman for trusting me to fulfill my task."

Micaela Diamond, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

(Parade)

"I woke up and watched the nominations with my mom, who has been with me on this journey since I moved to New York. I am so happy for what this means for her and for us! And to be nominated for this production at this moment in time - along with Ben and Michael - what a dream!"

Sean Hayes, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

(Good Night, Oscar)

"Thank you to The Broadway League and The American Theatre Wing for this incredibly humbling nomination...I am honored to be included in such esteemed company. I am forever grateful to Doug Wright and Lisa Peterson for giving me the opportunity, and the stage, to bring Oscar Levant to life alongside a brilliant cast, crew and producers who work tirelessly to make this show so special. It is a privilege to portray someone so complex; someone who is both hilarious and heartbreaking and I am truly grateful and thankful for this beautiful acknowledgement."

Arian Moayed, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

(A Doll's House)

"I don't have enough words to describe how honored and excited I am. The only joy greater than this Tony nomination is sharing it with Jessica, Jamie, Amy and the incredible company of A Doll's House."

Jamie Lloyd, Best Direction of A Play

(A Doll's House)

"Working with Jessica Chastain, Arian Moayed, Amy Herzog and the entire company of A Doll's House has been one of the greatest experiences of my career. It was a privilege to create this new production of Ibsen's masterpiece for Broadway audiences with a team of exceptional artists. We are honored and grateful to be recognised with these Tony nominations."

Katy Sullivan, Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

(Cost of Living)

"It's an out of body experience. I just have so much love for Cost of Living, for the play and director, Jo Bonney, and the cast. It's such a labor of love and such a huge step forward for representation to be the first amputee actress to ever be on Broadway.

There's a six year old inside of me that is freaking out because all I've ever wanted to do is be an actor and it's such an honor and a privilege to be acknowledged this way. It's possible. It's a dream come true.

You never know because of the timing of things. It was such a deep field this year. It's like Broadway came back this year in such an incredible way and yet to have the show rise to the top is unbelievable and so incredibly amazing."

Jessica Hecht, Jessica Hecht,

(Summer, 1976)

"My gratitude for the great Laura Linney is beyond words. I am deeply honored by this nomination, and am indebted to Dan Sullivan, Dave Auburn, Lynne Meadow, and the Manhattan Theatre Club."

Tim Hatley, Best Scenic Design of a Play and Best Costume Design of a Play

(Life of Pi)

"I am absolutely thrilled to be included in this year's nominations. The scenic builders, costume makers, and all of our wonderful crews in the Broadway theatre community have been so welcoming to me. The design for LIFE OF PI is a very special piece of creativity, so it's simply wonderful to have nominations!"

Yahya Abdul Mateen II, Yahya Abdul Mateen II,

(Topdog/Underdog)

"Topdog/Underdog: I was introduced to you at 20 years old. You taught me that there was a place in the theater if I were daring enough to take up space. You were confirmation that I belonged. Today, 16 years later, as I wake up to news of a Tony Award Nomination for the role I've dreamt about for so long, you continue to be the gift that keeps on giving. I'm grateful to Suzan-Lori Parks, to my Director Kenny Leon, the entire creative team including our producers, and especially my brother on the boards, Corey Hawkins. Congratulations to my fellow nominees. It's a pleasure to be amongst great company."

Jordan Donica, Jordan Donica,

(Camelot)

"Words simply cannot describe the differing and constant emotions that I am feeling. I am a wee bit sleepy, a lot bit energized, and just at peace with whatever has been and whatever will be. It is an honor to be nominated along such incredible talents and, more importantly, incredible people. Thank you for the recognition and thank you to Lincoln Center Theater and the beautiful cast and crew of Camelot. No one gets to where they are alone. Thank you to everyone on Team Jordan and thank you to my entire family for the never-ending love, support, and guidance. 'Every day is a gift.' (Kathy Schutte)."

Michael Yeargan, Best Scenic Design of a Musical

(Camelot)

"It's a thrill to be nominated, but more-so for the collaboration with Ben Pearcy and 59 Productions, the extraordinary company and the brilliant Camelot production team at Lincoln Center Theater - it just doesn't get any better!"

Kevin Del Aguila, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

(Some Like It Hot)

"Oh my gosh! My Jaw hit the floor and it's been there ever since - very excited and very thrilled for everyone. It was great to see everyone in my cast at the today show and see all the videos of them celebrating together. It feels fantastic - before we opened we were very nervous, didn't know how people would respond or embrace the show - there were a lot of nervous people before this first preview. I'm so thrilled to see how people have embraced it and the people in it. Everyone is just super talented. I often wonder how I ended up in this incredible group of people. I celebrated by going to a dental appointment, so I got that out of the way and my teeth are clean and I can smile brightly!"

John Shivers, Best Sound Design of a Musical

(Shucked)

"I am absolutely thrilled to have been nominated for my work on Shucked. It has been an extremely rewarding production to be a part of. I can't say enough about the incredibly talented creative team, cast, orchestra and crew. I am so happy our work was collectively recognized with the Best Musical nomination."

Bradley King, Best Lighting Design of a Play

(Fat Ham)

"I am filled with joy! I was watching the livestream because I am a theater geek, and I was expecting to cheer people on, and then I heard my own name and I've been on a high ever since. I'm going to be picking my kids up from school, and I'll be picking up pizza and champagne! This one feels really special. I'm sharing this award, and Saheem Ali is a brilliant director, and James ljames' play is filled with joy. This feels special."

Jason Howland, Best Orchestrations

(Shucked)

"I am thrilled to be nominated for my work as an orchestrator on Shucked! Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark's songs are fantastic, and the combination of working with them and Jack O'Brien, Robert Horn and Sarah O'Gleby has been an absolute joy. You can feel that joy coming back to us every night in spades from the audiences who are laughing and cheering 8 times a week at the Nederlander theater! I am so proud of this team, our producer Mike Bosner, and this cast! Get Shucked!"

Emilio Sosa, Best Costume Design of a Play

(Ain't No Mo)

"I'm completely floored by this amazing acknowledgement by my peers. I truly love what I do and hope to continue to add to the fabric of inclusion and diversity in our community. Go Theater!!!!"

NaTasha Yvette Williams, Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

(Some Like It Hot)

"I performed today with the cast on The Today Show, so we were still there, and we got a couple of nominations prior to our performance. And then we performed with the cast, and they called out the rest of the nominations, and I almost collapsed, crying, like, "Is this real?!" And it was real! We all celebrated! So, I was in the peacock room at NBC when I found out I was a Tony nominee! And I'll be celebrating by going to work! I'm so grateful for this acknowledgement. I'm going to go have lunch with my husband who has been my rock. And I'm celebrating by doing what I love."

Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann, Best Sound Design of a Musical

(Into the Woods)

"We're so pleased to have been nominated for this incandescent production working with such a great creative team. We especially thank our collaborator Music Director Rob Berman and his whole music department."

John Clancy, Best Orchestrations

(Kimberly Akimbo)

"I'm so happy that our little show gets to be a part of a huge thing. I'm just so proud of this show, I think it's a beautiful show, and i feel really lucky to be a part of this show, it's great. We all work so hard, every designer I know, and choreographer, we work so hard. And you put so much blood and guts into it, to be lifted up and honored is really special, especially for a little, raw show like this. It's really special. When my wife and my kid come home we'll be celebrating!"

Kara Young, Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

(Cost of Living)

"I'm so incredibly grateful and honored to have received this nomination! Cost of Living was a beautiful challenge. I am so thankful to Martyna Majok and Jo Bonney for including me on this journey. I'd also like to shout out my scene partner, Gregg Mozgala, for helping cultivate one of the most profound artistic partnerships I've ever experienced on stage."

Corey Hawkins, Corey Hawkins,

(Topdog/Underdog)

"A huge honor to be nominated again in this category, this year alongside my brother Yahya! I had the privilege of embodying a character in Lincoln that will live with me and with countless others forever. One of the most challenging and rewarding roles I've ever taken on. Suzan-Lori Parks wrote a masterful symphony, Topdog/Underdog. All we had to do was play the music under the skilled leadership of our conductor, Kenny Leon. It is an homage to black men, to the unseen, to the underdogs. Grateful for the journey and to the audiences we got to share each night with on the boards. Big ups to the Topdog team!"

Stephen McKinley Henderson, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

(Between Riverside and Crazy)

"I am grateful to be part of a wonderful journey with Stephen Adley Guirgis and Austin Pendelton. It takes an ensemble for an actor to get a nomination. I've been surrounded by a family of actors and a village of stage managers and crews. from beginning to end. To be nominated in this exceptional Broadway season is a tremendous joy."

Nick Barnes, Best Costume Design of a Play

(Fat Ham)

"I'm so thrilled to be nominated and so excited that the puppet design is being recognised by such a prestigious award ceremony."

Nikki Crawford, Nikki Crawford,

(Fat Ham)

"I am so happy and so grateful for this amazing honor. I put my phone on vibrate, I didn't watch it. I got up and got a glass of water, and I had a couple of messages on my phone, and then my manager called, and she screamed at the top of her lungs, and I said, "Are you sure I was nominated?" I asked her three times! I have a lot of friends from Carnegie Mellon School of Drama here, they had planned to be here tonight, not because of the nominations, it just so happened that they were going to be here. So I'll be going out with them and we'll celebrate!"

Cynthia Erivo, Best Play

(Fat Ham)

"These nominations mark an exciting and joyful moment in our theater community, with a mix of productions that celebrate representation and humanity. I'm in awe of James ljames, Saheem Ali and the brilliant actors, designers, crew members and more who make it all possible to tell this poignant tale eight shows a week. To return to Broadway in this capacity is a dream come true and a full circle moment for me. I am thrilled to share in this honor with the most incredible Hamily a girl could ask for!!!"

Annaleigh Ashford, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

(Sweeney Todd)

"Oh, it's so wonderful and lovely. I'm just really honored to be in the company of all of these beautiful artists. And, uh, you know, I always think these, like, this are such a celebration of all the people in your life that contributed to your creative spirit and all of the people who, uh, continue today to contribute to your creative spirit. So it's a, it's really just a celebration of all of those around you. You know, the word actor doesn't have an I in it. Ew, I just said that.

"People were texting me, which was very lovely. I was actually getting some blood drawn, being healthy. Just getting a checkup. Very fitting for Sweeney Todd.

"Stephen Sondheim is certainly with us from every downbeat to every curtain. I feel him with us at every moment. He's teaching us through the score every day.. I know he would've really loved not only the show, but I think he would've really loved how much people are enjoying it. The age range of audience members would've been thrilling to him. Even though he's not here physically, I really feel him with us spiritually every day.

"Oh, sweet, Josh, we texted this morning and we're just so grateful that we get to play together every day. I think both of us are just really looking forward to keep playing the play."

Saheem Ali, Best Direction of a Play

(Fat Ham)

"It's wild! I'm in rehearsals for another musical right now and I'm trying to focus on that, but I've been receiving so much love and great vibes today. I was having coffee with an actor this morning and I had no idea what time the announcement would be... but I figured it would be a pleasant distraction. When we finished the meeting, I looked at my phone and it was lots of heart emojis all over the place. I figured it must be been news! [Laughs] I am so happy for everyone involved with Fat Ham who got nominated today. Nikki [Crawford] is such an extraordinary actor- she works so hard and she's so passionate about what she does.

"I'm doing a panel for Fat Ham tonight, so I will have a glass of wine with some friends beforehand. Then I'll take some time to respond to all of the lovely text messages that I haven't had a chance to yet."

Jo Bonney, Best Direction of a Play

(Cost of Living)

"I'm deeply honored to receive this Tony nomination amidst so many massively talented colleagues. My journey with Martyna Majok's beautiful play, Cost of Living, has progressed over several years and involved the generosity and talent of many collaborators to whom I'm immensely indebted. In a time when we often seem to be struggling to connect with each other, it was truly gratifying to watch audiences respond to this story of our shared humanity."

Audra McDonald, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

(Ohio State Murders)

"I am honored to have been nominated for Ohio State Murders. Having the opportunity to work with Kenny Leon, and to be a part of Adrienne Kennedy's long-overdue Broadway debut of her extraordinary, relevant, and powerful work, was one of the most important artistic experiences of my life."

Charlie Rosen, Best Orchestrations

(Some Like It Hot)

"It's a HUGE honor to be recognized alongside Bryan for our work on Some Like it Hot. It was a thrill to help bring this tremendous score to life in collaboration with the legendary song writing duo of Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, and I'm so glad that the classic sound of large ensemble Jazz can fill the halls of the Shubert theater every night. Special thanks to our entire music team at the show, and of course the incredible musicians who perform and interpret our music every night, because without them we would have no voice."

Bryan Carter, Best Orchestrations

(Some Like It Hot)

"13 Tony Nominations - AND THAT AIN'T BAD! What an absolute honor to be recognized alongside Charlie for this show. Some Like It Hot has given us the experience of a lifetime, working with our heroes and Broadway legends Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. This story captures such a powerful balance that pays tribute to the women of color who band-lead integrated ensembles and risked their lives for Black American music with the beauty of finding freedom in queer identity. It's an incredible honor for an unbelievable team - we owe this to our cast, crew and everyone who shared these moments with us at the Shubert Theater."

Ben Stanton, Best Lighting Design of a Play

(A Christmas Carol)

"I'm honored and thrilled to be nominated in a season with so much brilliant work. All of the nominees are so talented and I'm grateful to be included in this prestigious group. This season's nomination is particularly special because my partner Lucy Mackinnon was also nominated. We're a family of freelance artists, and with two small children it hasn't always been easy. This moment of recognition for our work means the world to both of us."

Lucy Mackinnon, Best Scenic Design of a Play

(A Christmas Carol)

I am so, so happy to be nominated for a Tony Award, and thrilled that the whole Christmas Carol design team received nominations. Michael Arden and Jefferson Mays' adaptation of A Christmas Carol is beautiful and brilliant. It's been a joy to work with everyone on the team, and an honor to build this show over four years with Dane, Michael, and Jefferson."

Joshua D. Reid, Best Sound Design of a Play

(A Christmas Carol)

"This is an honor that you only dream about growing up as an arts enthusiast. It feels unreal. I'm overwhelmed with the deepest love and admiration for the everyone who breathed life into A Christmas Carol; and especially for Jefferson and Michael who brought us through an artistic trance every waking day."

Cameron Crowe, Best Score

(Almost Famous)

"What a privilege to be nominated alongside my friend, the brilliant Tom Kitt. Tom brings his whole heart to his work, you can feel it on first listen, and it only deepens from there. Our passionate cast lives in every note of the score, they brought such fire every night and day. Much appreciation to our audiences, our fellow nominees, and to the Tonys. Thanks for shining a light on Almost Famous and our simple motto - Music is love."

Jessica Stone, Best Direction of a Musical

(Kimberly Akimbo)

"What excites me more than anything is that Kimberly Akimbo was nominated for Best Musical. That's the one that belongs to all of us. The cast. Writers, designers, crew, producers- all of us. It takes everyone's heart and wit and dedication. I love this group."

Lap Chi Cu, Best Lighting Design of a Musical

(Camelot)

"What a great way to wake up! I'm thrilled and so proud that the Camelot design teams' work is being recognized. Hooray for the Lusty Month of May!"

Natasha Chivers, Best Lighting Design of a Play

(Prima Facie)

"I'm honoured to be recognized for my work on a production as powerful and important as Prima Facie. This team is one dedicated to collaboration, trust, and support and I'm grateful and proud to be amongst their ranks. Thank you to Suzie, Justin, and James especially for welcoming me into their vision. It has been incredibly rewarding to revisit and refine my work on Prima in its move from the West End to Broadway."

Amy Herzog, Best Revival of a Play

(A Doll's House)

"I feel incredibly lucky today. I've loved A Doll's House since I was a teenager, it's deep in my playwriting DNA, and getting to do a nerdy dive into it with Jamie, Jessica, Arian and this incredible company has been an honor and a thrill. I'm so grateful to my brilliant collaborators, our producers, and the nominating committee...I like to think that somewhere in the universe OG Ibsen has a sly little Scandinavian smile on his face too."