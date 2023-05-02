Who Else Was Eligible for 2023 Tony Nominations?
The 2023 Tony nominations were announced this morning by Lea Michele and Myles Frost.
Nominations for the 2023 Tony Awards were announced this morning, and while a select, talented few will spend the day celebrating their achievements, there are many who (while still great!), didn't get a nomination this year. Check out who else was eligible below. Here's to their great work this theatre season!
Full list of 2023 Tony nominees!
Best Play
A Christmas Carol
The Collaboration
Good Night, Oscar
The Kite Runner
Life of Pi
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & The Pool
Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Pictures from Home
Prima Facie
Summer, 1976
The Thanksgiving Play
Walking with Ghosts
Best Musical
A Beautiful Noise
Almost Famous
Bad Cinderella
KPOP
Best Revival of a Play
Death of a Salesman
Ohio State Murders
Best Revival of a Musical
1776
Bob Fosse's Dancin
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Hiran Abeysekera
Amir Arison
Paul Bettany
Mike Birbiglia
Danny Burstein
Gabriel Byrne
Jordan E. Cooper
Oscar Isaac
Nathan Lane
Jefferson Mays
Jeremy Pope
Marcel Spears
John David Washington
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Rachel Brosnahan
Laura Linney
Zoë Wanamaker
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Andrew Burnap
Casey Likes
Will Swenson
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Linedy Genao
Adrianna Hicks
Caroline Innerbichler
Crystal Lucas-Perry
Luna
Patina Miller
Phillipa Soo
Anna Uzele