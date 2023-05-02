Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Who Else Was Eligible for 2023 Tony Nominations?

The 2023 Tony nominations were announced this morning by Lea Michele and Myles Frost.

May. 02, 2023  

Nominations for the 2023 Tony Awards were announced this morning, and while a select, talented few will spend the day celebrating their achievements, there are many who (while still great!), didn't get a nomination this year. Check out who else was eligible below. Here's to their great work this theatre season!

Best Play

A Christmas Carol
The Collaboration
Good Night, Oscar
The Kite Runner
Life of Pi
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & The Pool
Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Pictures from Home
Prima Facie
Summer, 1976
The Thanksgiving Play
Walking with Ghosts

Best Musical

A Beautiful Noise
Almost Famous
Bad Cinderella
KPOP

Best Revival of a Play

Death of a Salesman
Ohio State Murders

Best Revival of a Musical

1776
Bob Fosse's Dancin

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Hiran Abeysekera
Amir Arison
Paul Bettany
Mike Birbiglia
Danny Burstein
Gabriel Byrne
Jordan E. Cooper
Oscar Isaac
Nathan Lane
Jefferson Mays
Jeremy Pope
Marcel Spears
John David Washington

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Rachel Brosnahan
Laura Linney
Zoë Wanamaker

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Andrew Burnap
Casey Likes
Will Swenson

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Linedy Genao
Adrianna Hicks
Caroline Innerbichler
Crystal Lucas-Perry
Luna
Patina Miller
Phillipa Soo
Anna Uzele





