Photos: Inside The 2023 New York Pops Gala Honoring Barry Manilow
The event was held on Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.
The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, held its 40th Birthday Gala, This One's For You: The Music of Barry Manilow, honoring the Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award-winning icon, on Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.
Check out photos below!
The event included appearances from Jim Caruso (Broadway's Liza's at the Palace!, seven-time Manhattan Association of Cabaret Award winner); Megan Hilty (Broadway's Wicked and 9 to 5, NBC's Smash); Michael Urie (Ugly Betty, Modern Family, Younger) and Lillias White (Tony Award Winner for Best Featured Actress in a Musical in The Life).
Other guests included Erich Bergen, Charo, Deborah Cox, Norm Lewis, Melissa Manchester, Billy Stritch, Max von Essen, and Dionne Warwick. The evening also included appearances by cast members from the off-Broadway cast of Manilow's musical Harmony, including Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, and Steven Telsey.
Michael Urie served as co-host of the evening alongside Steven Reineke.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Music Honoree Barry Manilow
Corporate Honoree Tamara Alesi
Legacy Honorees Patty Read and Jim Read
Steven Reineke and Michael Urie (CO-Host)
Max von Essen and Erich Bergen
Max von Essen and Erich Bergen
Honorees Tamara Alesi, Jim Read, Patty Read with Steven Reineke
Jim Read and Erich Bergen
Kids on Stage
Kids on Stage
Billy Stritch, Jim Caruso, Michael Urie and Max von Essen
Billy Stritch, Jim Caruso and Max von Essen
The Cast of Harmony that includes Sean Bell Steven Telsey, Danny Kornfeld, Eric Peters, Zal Owen and Blake Roman
The Cast of Harmony that includes Sean Bell Steven Kelsey, Danny Kornfeld, Eric Peters, Zal Own and Blake Roman
The Cast of Harmony that includes Sean Bell Steven Kelsey, Danny Kornfeld, Eric Peters, Zal Own and Blake Roman
Charo
Charo
Charo
The Cast of Harmony that includes Sean Bell Steven Telsey, Danny Kornfeld, Eric Peters, Zal Owen and Blake Roman
Lillias White and Melissa Manchester
Lillias White and Melissa Manchester
Deborah Cox, Max von Essen and Erich Bergen
Billy Stritch, Charo, Jim Caruso and Zal Owen
Michael Urie, Barry Manilow and Dionne Warwick
Jim Caruso, Steven Reineke and Barry Manilow
Steven Reineke and Barry Manilow
Ron Walters, Jr. and Barry Manilow