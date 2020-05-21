Wake Up With BWW 5/21: BOMBSHELL Concert, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Miss the Bombshell concert that streamed last night? Watch the full stream, plus the Smash cast reunion, below!

Celebrate the Broadway community, the Tony Awards, and the global impact of Broadway on Sunday, June 7. The one-hour online event will bring the entire theatrical community together on what is still the industry's biggest night. The evening, directed by Tony-nominee Lonny Price, will serve as a fundraiser for both the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League.

1) VIDEO: Watch Full BOMBSHELL Concert, Plus a Virtual SMASH Reunion

The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE presented a special one-night-only streaming event: 'Bombshell in Concert' (captured in 2015), featuring a reunion of original cast members from the NBC series 'Smash.' This special event streamed yesterday, May 20 at 8:00 PM ET. (more...)

2) Amanda Kloots Asks for Prayers as Nick Cordero's Condition Worsens

As Broadway World reported last week, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero finally woke up from a coma that was a result of complications from coronavirus, which resulted in the amputation of his leg. Today, his wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, asks for prayers, as Nick's health took a turn this morning.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Michael Urie, Dana Delany and Tate Donovan Visit Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in right here today, May 20 (12pm), as he chats with Michael Urie, Dana Delany and Tate Donovan, who are all featured on The Pack Podcast!. (more...)

4) VIDEO: On This Day, May 20: Happy Birthday, Sierra Boggess!

by Stage Tube

Today we're celebrating the birthday of the great Sierra Boggess!. (more...)

5) Photo Flashback: Go Inside the BOMBSHELL Concert

Last night, May 20th, at 8PM ET, BroadwayWorld streamed a special one-night-only streaming event: 'Bombshell in Concert' (captured in 2015), featuring a reunion of original cast members from the NBC series 'Smash.'. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Check out our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

- Today, high school students take the stage in our Next on Stage competition! Click here to tune in!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Puccini's Turandot, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Mike Messer hosts a Rockin' Sing-a-Long, and Tommy Bracco hosts a Broadway Dance Party, on Broadway Babysitters. Learn more here!

- Leave a Light On continue today with Dave Willetts and Katie Rowley Jones! Learn more here!

What we're geeking out over: Lonny Price to Direct Virtual Celebration of Broadway on Tonys Night

Celebrate the Broadway community, the Tony Awards, and the global impact of Broadway on Sunday, June 7. The one-hour online event will bring the entire theatrical community together on what is still the industry's biggest night.

The entire evening, directed by Tony-nominee Lonny Price, will serve as a fundraiser for both the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League, with support for The American Theatre Wing's Education and Professional Development initiatives.

What we're watching: The HADESTOWN Family Reunites for A Virtual Performance

The Hadestown family has reunited virtually to bring us a performance of 'Road to Hell, Part 2'. Check out Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Andre De Shields, Patrick Page, Anais Mitchell, Rachel Chavkin, and more below!

Social Butterfly: Betsy Wolfe and Adam Krauthamer Welcome A Baby Girl!

Broadway star Betsy Wolfe announced via her Instagram that she and husband Adam Krauthamer have welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Poppy!

