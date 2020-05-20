Betsy Wolfe and Adam Krauthamer Welcome A Baby Girl!
Broadway star Betsy Wolfe announced via her Instagram that she and husband Adam Krauthamer have welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Poppy!
Check out the announcement here!
? Meet Poppy, our beautiful baby girl and quarantine pal for life. ?
A post shared by Betsy Wolfe (@bwolfepack) on May 20, 2020 at 6:55pm PDT
Wolfe and Krauthamer (who is the President & Executive Director of
Local 802, and also recently played in the Orchestra of Frozen on Broadway) met in 2014 while rehearsing for Bullets Over Broadway. They were married in 2018.
Betsy Wolfe is best known for her work in Falsettos, Waitress The Mystery of Edwin Drood, The Last Five Years and more.
