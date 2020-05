VIDEO: On This Day, May 20: Happy Birthday, Sierra Boggess!

Today we're celebrating the birthday of the great Sierra Boggess!

Sierra's Broadway credits include It Shoulda Been You and School of Rock where she originated both roles. Prior to that, Sierra returned to the London stage for a limited engagement as Fantine in the original production of Les Miserables. She then starred in the 25th Anniversary Concerts of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom Of The Opera at Royal Albert Hall, reunited with her It Shoulda Been You Co-star Tyne Daly in the Broadway revival of Terrence McNally's Master Class and starred in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies in the West End, for which her performance as 'Christine Daae,' received a 2011 Olivier Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical.

Sierra's other NY theatre credits include starring as the title character in the Broadway production of Disney's The Little Mermaid (Drama Desk and Drama League nominations), the final cast of off-Broadway's Love, Loss And What I Wore and in the City Center Encores! production of Music in the Air.

She starred as 'Christine Daae' in the Las Vegas production of The Phantom of the Opera and has been seen in the national tours of Les Miserables and West Side Story. Concert appearances include The BBC Proms at Royal Albert Hall, Lincoln Center's American Songbook Series: The Lyrics of David Zippel, New York Pops at Lincoln Center and Broadway by the Year at Town Hall.

