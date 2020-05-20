Photo Flashback: Go Inside the BOMBSHELL Concert- Live at 8pm Tonight!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE will present a special one-night-only streaming event: "Bombshell in Concert" (captured in 2015), featuring a reunion of original cast members from the NBC series "Smash." This special event will stream tonight, May 20 at 8:00 PM ET. Click here to watch the PEOPLE livestream!
It has been five years since the sold-out one-night-only live performance of "Bombshell in Concert" electrified Broadway at the Minskoff Theater - and seven years after the NBC hit "Smash" concluded its series - and now the company returns for an event to be streamed directly to the fans. Cast members will also discuss the show that brought original musical numbers to network television every week, which lovingly celebrated life on Broadway.
Bombshell, the show-within-the-show about the life of Marilyn Monroe, features a score by Tony and Grammy Award-winning songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, who also served as executive producers of "Smash." The live one-night-only concert, held at the Minskoff Theater in New York City on June 8, 2015, included fully staged numbers and a full orchestra and chorus, and remains one of the most successful fundraisers ever for The Actors Fund.
Can't wait for tonight? Check out highlights from the 2015 concert below!
Photo Credit: Jay Brady
Christian Borle & Debra Messing
Megan Hilty and Katharine McPhee
Donna McKechnie and Ripley Sobo
Donna McKechnie and Ripley Sobo
Leslie Odom Jr.
Will Chase and Megan Hilty
Katharine McPhee and Wesley Taylor
Joshua Bergasse, Katharine McPhee, and Christian Borle
