Amanda Kloots Asks for Prayers as Nick Cordero's Condition Worsens
As Broadway World reported last week, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero finally woke up from a coma that was a result of complications from coronavirus, which resulted in the amputation of his leg. Today, his wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, asks for prayers, as Nick's health took a turn this morning.
Kloots says, "Unfortunately things are going a little downhill at the moment, so I am asking again for all of the prayers... mega prayers. I know that this virus is not gonna get him down. This is not how his story ends."
Cordero initially went to the ER on March 30 and was intubated on a ventilator on April 1.
A GoFundMe drive for Cordero, Kloots, and their 10-month old son Elvis, has now raised over $525,000. If you can donate, please do so here.
Nick Cordero played 'Earl' in the Broadway smash hit Waitress and starred in A Bronx Tale. Nick played 'Cheech' in Woody Allen & Susan Stroman's Bullets Over Broadway, for which he earned 2014 Tony & Drama Desk nominations, and Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Awards. Nick also appeared on Broadway as 'Dennis' in Rock Of Ages, as well as the 1st National Tour. Other NY theater includes Nice Girl (LAByrinth), Brooklynite (Vineyard), The Toxic Avenger (New World Stages). Film/TV credits include "Queer As Folk" (Showtime), "Lilyhammer" (Netflix), "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC/Universal), A Stand Up Guy (2B Films), Going In Style (Warner Bros.).
