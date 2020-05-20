Lonny Price to Direct Virtual Celebration of Broadway on Tonys Night

Broadway On Demand has announced that it will host a special one night only celebration of the Broadway community, the Tony Awards, and the global impact of Broadway on Sunday, June 7 at 6:00 PM ET exclusively on TonyAwards.com and BroadwayOnDemand.com.

The one-hour event will bring the entire theatrical community together on what is still the industry's biggest night. The evening will be Directed by Tony Award nominee Lonny Price and written by Tony nominee Karey Kirkpatrick, Steve Rosen, David Rossmer, Kate Wetherhead and Lauren Yee. Musical Direction & Supervision is by Grammy Award winner Jason Howland with Choreography by Sarah O'Gleby.

The entire evening will serve as a fundraiser for both the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League, with support for The American Theatre Wing's Education and Professional Development initiatives that provide crucial programming for theatre's next generation of artists, creatives, and arts administrators and The Broadway League Foundation's efforts to train young artists around the country and introduce them to careers in theatre.

Heather Hitchens, President & CEO of the American Theatre Wing, said, "While the level of need within our community right now is overwhelming, so too is the generosity we continue to see every day. We are very grateful for Broadway On Demand for designing this wonderful opportunity for fans to celebrate Broadway and the Tony Awards while supporting the work we are doing to help those affected by this crisis."

Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League, said, "Given all the devastating ways that this pandemic has affected our educational system, providing educational and training opportunities to those who otherwise might not have access feels more vital than ever before. In these uncertain times, helping the next generation of artists flourish is the best way I can think of to remain optimistic about the future of Broadway! Thank you to everyone at Broadway On Demand for helping us realize our mission, and helping to celebrate our industry's biggest night - the Tony Awards."

Sean Cercone, Broadway On Demand President and CEO, added, "There's never been a more important moment for the theatre community to gather, celebrate and share our collective passion for the craft. Broadway's ability to be a cultural touchstone not just to NYC but for all people around the globe truly makes it the longest street in the world. We are thrilled to provide a platform where all theatre lovers can gather in this moment, albeit digitally, to remind us of the shared sense of magic, wonder and humanity that Broadway stands for."

The production team includes Casting by Telsey + Company/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Craig Burns, CSA; General Management by 5th Estate Entertainment / Nathan Gehan; Digital Marketing and Advertising by Situation and is Produced by Erica Rotstein and Heather Shields. Broadway On Demand serves as Executive Producer.

