Wake Up With BWW 5/18: TITANIQUE Casting, PARADE Understudy, Plus a Message From Joaquina Kalukango!

An all new company will be boarding the 2023 Lortel Award-winning Best Musical Titanique beginning next month, including Nicole Parker, Lindsay Heather Pearce, Michael Williams, and more!

Understudy Max Chernin will step into the role of Leo Frank in Parade on Broadway this weekend. Find out how to see him this Friday and Saturday!

Reba McEntire revealed who she would want to play her in a biopic, and it's one of Broadway's own! Scroll down to see who she named.

Plus, watch an exclusive video message from Joaquina Kalukango in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

A Birthday Message From Joaquina Kalukango We'll be celebrating our 20th Anniversary in a plethora of ways that we'll soon be sharing, including a major design update and more. Also, we'd love you to join us on May 21, 2023 for our 20th Anniversary Celebration at Sony Hall, benefitting Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS and featuring some of our favorite performers. Learn more and get tickets here!

Today's Top Stories

Nicole Parker, Lindsay Heather Pearce, Michael Williams, and More Join the Cast of TITANIQUE

by Stephi Wild

An all new company will be boarding the 2023 Lortel Award-winning Best Musical Titanique, the irresistibly funny and irreverent send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, featuring the songs of pop icon Céline Dion. Learn more about who is starring here!. (more...)

Max Chernin Will Play Leo Frank in PARADE This Weekend

by Stephi Wild

Understudy Max Chernin will step into the role of Leo Frank in Parade on Broadway this weekend. In Ben Platt's absence, Chernin will play the role May 19 and 20.. (more...)

Will Laura Benanti and Sterling K. Brown Square Off In ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST On Broadway?

by A.A. Cristi

Three-time Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown and Tony Award-winner Laura Benanti will star in a reading of a new Broadway-aimed stage production of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest on May 18 in New York City.. (more...)

Photos/Video: Rita Moreno Visits THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW

by Stephi Wild

EGOT winner Rita Moreno attended Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window after originating the role of "Iris" in the original Broadway production in 1964. This was the first time Ms. Moreno had seen the show from the audience since the original premiere over 50 years ago. Check out photos and video from her visit!. (more...)

Reba McEntire Wants Caroline Innerbichler to Play Her in a Biopic

by Stephi Wild

Reba McEntire revealed who she would want to play her in a biopic, and it's one of Broadway's own!. (more...)

Jessica Chastain & Arian Moayed to Co-Host Ham4Ham With Lin-Manuel Miranda This Friday

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Jessica Chastain and Arian Moayed from A Doll's House will be co-hosting a Ham4Ham show with Lin-Manuel Miranda this Friday, May 19th. . (more...)

Auli'i Cravalho Will Star in EVITA Concert Performances in London This Summer

by Aliya Al-Hassan

Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning Evita returns to the West End this summer in an all-star concert at the iconic Theatre Royal Drury Lane, accompanied by the 30-piece London Musical Theatre Orchestra (LMTO).. (more...)

Video: Sean Hayes Reflects on the 20-Year Passion Project That is GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR

by Richard Ridge

In this video, watch as Sean Hayes chats about how he got started in theatre, why this role means so much to him, and so much more.. (more...)

KIMBERLY AKIMBO Launches The Great Adventure Grants

by Stephi Wild

Recipient of eight Tony Award nominations including BEST MUSICAL, the critically-acclaimed new musical KIMBERLY AKIMBO will launch the Great Adventure Grants, a unique initiative that will fund three local high school musical theater productions next year, helping defray licensing, production, and other costs associated with each school's upcoming musical.. (more...)

