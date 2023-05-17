Auli'i Cravalho Will Star in EVITA Concert Performances in London This Summer

Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning Evita returns to the West End this summer in an all-star concert at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, accompanied by the 30-piece London Musical Theatre Orchestra (LMTO).

Auli'i Cravalho, the voice of Disney's Moana and star of The Little Mermaid Live, makes her West End debut in the title role of Evita, alongside West End leading man Matt Rawle (Martin Guerre, Miss Saigon, Zorro) who returns to the role of Che.

Olivier Award-winner Bill Deamer (Follies, Top Hat, Cats) directs. Further casting and creatives to be announced.

Evita In Concert will play Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 31st July (evening performance) and 1st August (matinee performance).

Auli'I Cravalho comments: "I am absolutely thrilled to be playing the beautiful role of Eva Peron in Evita, one of Andrew Lloyd Webber's most iconic leading ladies, alongside such incredible West End talent! My heart is so full to be part of 'Evita In Concert', held in one of the world's most famous theaters. This is a dream come true!"

Evita, with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, charts the young and ambitious Eva Peron's meteoric rise to sainthood. Set in Argentina between 1934-1952, the musical follows Eva Duarte on her journey from poor illegitimate child to ambitious actress to, as wife of military leader-turned-president Juan Peron, the most powerful woman in Latin America, before her death from cancer at age 33.

Evita In Concert is produced by Fourth Wall Live and the London Musical Theatre Orchestra, and arranged with the permission of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group. With lyrics by Tim Rice, music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, orchestrations by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on orchestrations originally by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Theatre Royal Drury Lane is owned and operated by LW Theatres. The venue reopened in June 2021 following a total, £60m, 2-year restoration.

A closed pre-sale (via sign-up link) starts on Friday 19th May, with a general on-sale to follow in due course. Sign up for pre-sale is via: https://lwtheatres.co.uk/evita