Jessica Chastain & Arian Moayed to Co-Host Ham4Ham With Lin-Manuel Miranda This Friday

Jessica Chastain and Arian Moayed from A Doll's House will be co-hosting a Ham4Ham show with Lin-Manuel Miranda this Friday, May 19th.

The event will take place at 4pm outside of the Richard Rodgers Theatre. Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Instagram to share the news, and tagged Kimberly Akimbo and Camelot, teasing their involvement!

See the post below!