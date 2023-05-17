Video: Sean Hayes Reflects on the 20-Year Passion Project That is GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR

Sean Hayes is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play.

By:
Sean Hayes may be the only acting nominee from the new Broadway production of Good Night, Oscar, but the the now two-time Tony nominee (his first: Promises, Promises in 2010) is quick to point out that he didn't do it alone.

"I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for 10,000 other people. There are so many people involved," he explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It's not just me getting nominated. It's my name- but it really means it's for everybody."

Below, watch as Hayes chats more about how he got started in theatre, why this role means so much to him, and so much more. Plus, check out who he is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.





Placeholder
