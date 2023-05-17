Max Chernin Will Play Leo Frank in PARADE This Weekend

In Ben Platt's absence, Chernin will play the role May 19 and 20.

By:
Understudy Max Chernin will step into the role of Leo Frank in Parade on Broadway this weekend. In Ben Platt's absence, Chernin will play the role May 19 and 20.

Max Chernin's Broadway credits include Bright Star and Sunday In The Park with George. NYC: Brooklynite (Vineyard), Golden Apple (Encores!) Regional: Passing Through (Goodspeed), Daddy Long Legs (Theatre Raleigh), Elf (Pioneer). Television: "Dickinson," "Blacklist." CCM Alum.

Directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden, Parade features a book by two-time Tony Award winner, Pulitzer Prize winner, and Academy Award winner Alfred Uhry, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, and co-conceived by 21-time Tony Award-winning legend Harold Prince.

In Parade, Leo and Lucille Frank (Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond) are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice, and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, Parade reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another.



RELATED STORIES

PARADE Will Perform At White House Event In Celebration Jewish American Heritage Month Photo
PARADE Will Perform At White House Event In Celebration Jewish American Heritage Month

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will welcome Parade composer Jason Robert Brown and stars Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond to a White House event celebrating Jewish American Heritage Month. Learn more about how to tune in here!

Video: Ben Platt Discusses PARADE Feeling Frighteningly Contemporary Photo
Video: Ben Platt Discusses PARADE Feeling 'Frighteningly Contemporary'

Ben Platt sat down on CBS Mornings to discuss starring in Parade on Broadway. Platt, who was recently nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in the production, discussed how he loved the show for a long time and why he felt that he would be an 'authentic storyteller' for the piece as a Jewish person. Watch the video of the interview now!

Video: PARADE Performs at the Future of Everything Festival Photo
Video: PARADE Performs at the Future of Everything Festival

Following the conversation with the creative team behind Broadway musical ‘Parade,’ Courtnee Carter and Douglas Lyons performed “A Rumblin’ and a Rollin” at The Wall Street Journal’s The Future of Everything Festival. Check out the video here!

Video: The Company of PARADE Records The Old Red Hills of Home Photo
Video: The Company of PARADE Records 'The Old Red Hills of Home'

Watch the company of Parade on Broadway in the studio recording 'The Old Red Hills of Home'!


