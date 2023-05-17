Reba McEntire Wants Caroline Innerbichler to Play Her in a Biopic

Reba McEntire revealed who she would want to play her in a biopic, and it's one of Broadway's own! In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, she was asked the age-old question.

"So we just went to see the new play, Shucked. And the lead girl, the lead singer, I don't know her name, but she would be it," McEntire revealed.

She was, of course, referring to Caroline Innerbichler, who plays the role of Maizy in the musical.

"I thought she did a great job on the show," McEntire continued. "And I was just sitting here thinking, 'You know, people ask me that every once in a while, and I'm going to name her.'"

Prior to Shucked, Caroline Innerbichler was most recently seen as Anna on the national tour of Frozen. Other credits: Little House on the Prairie (national tour), Guys and Dolls, Little House on the Prairie (Guthrie Theater), Mamma Mia!, White Christmas, The Sound of Music, The Pirates of Penzance (Ordway Center), Bye Bye Birdie, Fiddler on the Roof, The Little Mermaid (Chanhassen Dinner Theaters), Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley (Ensemble Theatre Company), Ragtime (Park Square Theater). Love and gratitude always goes to Tim, her supportive family and friends, and her wonderful partner Sean. For Grandma Dottie and Grandma Doreen.