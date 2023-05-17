Photos/Video: Rita Moreno Visits THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW

Last night, EGOT winner Rita Moreno attended Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window after originating the role of "Iris" in the original Broadway production in 1964. This was the first time Ms. Moreno had seen the show from the audience since the original premiere over 50 years ago. Check out photos and video from her visit below!

Currently nominated for a 2023 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window is directed by Anne Kauffman and stars Oscar Isaac ("Sidney") -- in his Broadway debut -- and Rachel Brosnahan ("Iris").

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window recently had a sold-out and highly acclaimed run at the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM). On Broadway, performances began on April 25, and officially opened on April 27 at the James Earl Jones Theater.

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window debuted on Broadway in 1964, starring Ms. Moreno, on the heels of Hansberry's meteoric debut with A Raisin in the Sun (1959) and shortly before her death at the age of 34. This will be its first time on Broadway in more than 50 years. Its run at BAM welcomed new audiences and broke every house record at the Harvey Theater. This is the first BAM-produced production to transfer to Broadway since The Gospel at Colonus, 35 years ago.

Welcome to 1960s Greenwich Village, where loudly proclaimed progressive dreams wage war with reality. This razor-sharp tragicomical satire of "astonishing force" (The Chicago Tribune) invites us into the apartment of Sidney and Iris Brustein and the diverse and passionate social circle that inhabits it. As a rapidly changing world brings uninvited cynicism to their door, the Brusteins fight to keep their marriage - with all its crackling wit, passion, and casual cruelty - from being the final sacrifice to Sidney's ideals.

Joining Isaac (Sidney Brustein) and Brosnahan (Iris Brustein) is the complete cast from the BAM production, including Gus Birney (Gloria Parodus), Julian De Niro (Alton Scales), Glenn Fitzgerald (David Ragin), Andy Grotelueschen (Wally O'Hara), 2023 Tony Award nominee Miriam Silverman (Mavis Parodus Bryson), Raphael Nash Thompson (Max). The understudy company features Joey Auzenne, Katya Campbell, Gregory Connors, and Brontë England Nelson.

The creative team includes dots (Scenic Design), Brenda Abbandandolo (Costume Design), John Torres (Lighting Design), Bray Poor (Sound Design), Leah Loukas (Wig Design), Arminda Thomas (Dramaturg), Kate Wilson (Voice Coach), Sonya Tayeh (Movement Director), Ralph Stan Lee (Stage Management). Casting is by Taylor Williams.

