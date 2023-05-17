Nicole Parker, Lindsay Heather Pearce, Michael Williams, and More Join the Cast of TITANIQUE

The musical also extends its limited Off-Broadway engagement for a fourth time at the Daryl Roth Theatre  through January 7, 2024.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

BAD CINDERELLA Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 BAD CINDERELLA Announces Broadway Closing Date
WGA Won't Picket Unscripted Tony Awards; Broadcast Set For June 11th Photo 2 WGA Won't Picket Unscripted Tony Awards; Broadcast Set For June 11th
SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards Photo 3 SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards
Photos: First Look at Brightman, Iglehart, McClure, Urie, and More in SPAMALOT at The Kenn Photo 4 Photos: First Look at SPAMALOT at The Kennedy Center

Photos: First Look at Brightman, Iglehart, McClure, Urie, and More in SPAMALOT at The Kennedy Center

An all new company will be boarding the 2023 Lortel Award-winning Best Musical Titanique, the irresistibly funny and irreverent send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, featuring the songs of pop icon Céline Dion. Starting June 6, the new cast features comedian and stage star Nicole Parker (Wicked, Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me, Mad TV) as Céline Dion, Lindsay Heather Pearce (Mean Girls, "Glee", Wicked) as Rose, Michael Williams (Cruel Intentions The Musical) as Jack, Anthony Murphy (Diana The Musical) as Victor Garber, and Brandon Contreras (Almost Famous, "The Homo Sapien Experience") as Cal.

The smash hit musical also extends its limited Off-Broadway engagement for a fourth time at the Daryl Roth Theatre through January 7, 2024.

When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar®-winning film Titanic, you get Titanique,a musical celebration that turns one of the greatest love stories of all timeinto a hysterical and joyful slay-fest. Want to find out what reallyhappened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dionto casually hijack a Titanic Museum tour and enchant the audience with hertotally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic's beloved momentsand characters with her iconic song catalog. A one-of-a-kind musical voyagebursting with nostalgia, hilarity and heart, Titanique featurespowerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as "My Heart WillGo On," "All By Myself", and "To Love You More," backed by the unparalleledenergy of a full live band.

The musical transferred to The Daryl Roth Theatre onNovember 20, following two sold-out extensions of its premiere engagement atthe Asylum Theater, where it played from June 14 to November 13, 2022. Upon theshow's December 13 reopening at the larger venue, People Magazine declared, "Just when you think it couldn'tget better, Titanique makes you love it more, witha glow-up that makes the show evenmore impactful and irresistible. Yet, there's still a scrappy, endearing"let's put on a show" energy to it, that gives the musical its Titanic-sizedcharm. You're guaranteed to laugh your iceberg off."

The current cast features original stars andco-authors Marla Mindelle (Sister Act, Netflix's "Special") andConstantine Rousouli (Cruel Intentions, Hairspray) as Celine Dionand Jack Dawson, Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Kinky Boots) as Rose, Rosé(Ross McCorkell) ("RuPaul's Drag Race") as Victor Garber, MarkEvans (Mrs. Doubtfire, The Play That Goes Wrong) as Cal, Russell Daniels (80's Prom, That Bachelorette Show) as Ruth, Anne FraserThomas (Hercules) asThe Unsinkable Molly Brown, and Avionce Hoyles (Bat Out of Hell, Memphisthe Musical Nat'l Tour) as The Iceberg. Courtney Bassett, Brad Greer,Dimitri Moise, Nya, and Kristina Walz round out The Acting Company.The final performances for Rousouli, Mindelle, St. Louis, and Evanswill take place on June 4th, and the final performance for Rosé(Ross McCorkell) will take place on May 21st.

Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelleand Constantine Rousouli, Titanique is directed by Tye Blue ("RuPaul'sDrag Race", Rumer Willis' Over the Love Tour), and choreographed by EllenoreScott (Funny Girl, Little Shop of Horrors). Music Supervision,Arrangements and Orchestrations are by IRNE Award-Winner Nicholas Connell. ScenicDesign for Titanique is by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and GraceLauchbacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production; Costume Design isby Alejo Vietti; Lighting Design is by Paige Seber; SoundDesign is by Lawrence Schober; Wig Design is by Tommy Kurzman;Original Prop Design is by Eric Reynolds. Casting is by The TelseyOffice/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA and AndrewFem

Titanique's storied historyincludes a smash hit live-streamed concert - Titanique: The Maiden VoyageConcert - on the premium streaming service Stellar, on May 2, 2021, whichfollowed sold-out pop-up concert engagements in Los Angeles and New York, earningthe show a 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award. Upon the show's Off-Broadwaypremiere in 2022, The New York Times praised the musical as, "veryfunny! This 'Titanique' Musical Finds Its Sea Legs....Near, far, wherever you are, Celine Dion will be there, inthis camp reimagining of the maritime blockbuster that revs up into increasingabsurdity." Vulture raved,"Titanique is f*cking great. Swim, Don't Walk, to see this Celine Dion jukeboxfantasia!" The New York Post hailed the show as,"Sensational, hilarious and deranged! Titanique is, by anautical mile, the funniest musical in town!"




Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

Rosé, Loren Allred, Jackie Cox & More to Join TITANIQUE Benefit Photo
Rosé, Loren Allred, Jackie Cox & More to Join TITANIQUE Benefit

Tye Blue and Fiercely You Entertainment will present the one-night-only concert All Aboard!, a queer extravaganza. See who is taking part, and learn how to purchase tickets!

TITANIQUE Extends; Plus Watch New My Heart Will Go On Music Video Photo
TITANIQUE Extends; Plus Watch New 'My Heart Will Go On' Music Video

Titanique will further extend its limited Off-Broadway engagement at the Daryl Roth Theatre through September 10, 2023. Check out a music video for 'My Heart Will Go On' featuring the current cast!

TITANIQUE Extends Off-Broadway; Mark Evans and Drag Race Star Rosé Join the Cast Photo
TITANIQUE Extends Off-Broadway; Mark Evans and Drag Race Star Rosé Join the Cast

The world premiere run of Titanique will extend its limited engagement at the Daryl Roth Theatre through May 14, 2023. See who is in the cast, how to get tickets, and more!


More Hot Stories For You

Alex Newell, Bonnie Milligan, Darius de Haas & More to be Honored With 2023 Actors' Equity Foundation AwardsAlex Newell, Bonnie Milligan, Darius de Haas & More to be Honored With 2023 Actors' Equity Foundation Awards
HERE LIES LOVE Broadway Theatre Box Office to Open This SaturdayHERE LIES LOVE Broadway Theatre Box Office to Open This Saturday
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Launches The Great Adventure GrantsKIMBERLY AKIMBO Launches The Great Adventure Grants
Jujamcyn and Pacific Indemnity Company Agree to End Litigation Over Coverage ClaimsJujamcyn and Pacific Indemnity Company Agree to End Litigation Over Coverage Claims

Videos

Video: Sean Hayes Reflects on the 20-Year Passion Project That is GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Video Video: Sean Hayes Reflects on the 20-Year Passion Project That is GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
Rita Moreno Visits THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Video
Rita Moreno Visits THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO? Video
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO?
Photos & Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway Video
Photos & Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
PARADE
& JULIET

Recommended For You