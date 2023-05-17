Nicole Parker, Lindsay Heather Pearce, Michael Williams, and More Join the Cast of TITANIQUE

An all new company will be boarding the 2023 Lortel Award-winning Best Musical Titanique, the irresistibly funny and irreverent send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, featuring the songs of pop icon Céline Dion. Starting June 6, the new cast features comedian and stage star Nicole Parker (Wicked, Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me, Mad TV) as Céline Dion, Lindsay Heather Pearce (Mean Girls, "Glee", Wicked) as Rose, Michael Williams (Cruel Intentions The Musical) as Jack, Anthony Murphy (Diana The Musical) as Victor Garber, and Brandon Contreras (Almost Famous, "The Homo Sapien Experience") as Cal.

The smash hit musical also extends its limited Off-Broadway engagement for a fourth time at the Daryl Roth Theatre through January 7, 2024.

When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar®-winning film Titanic, you get Titanique,a musical celebration that turns one of the greatest love stories of all timeinto a hysterical and joyful slay-fest. Want to find out what reallyhappened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dionto casually hijack a Titanic Museum tour and enchant the audience with hertotally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic's beloved momentsand characters with her iconic song catalog. A one-of-a-kind musical voyagebursting with nostalgia, hilarity and heart, Titanique featurespowerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as "My Heart WillGo On," "All By Myself", and "To Love You More," backed by the unparalleledenergy of a full live band.

The musical transferred to The Daryl Roth Theatre onNovember 20, following two sold-out extensions of its premiere engagement atthe Asylum Theater, where it played from June 14 to November 13, 2022. Upon theshow's December 13 reopening at the larger venue, People Magazine declared, "Just when you think it couldn'tget better, Titanique makes you love it more, witha glow-up that makes the show evenmore impactful and irresistible. Yet, there's still a scrappy, endearing"let's put on a show" energy to it, that gives the musical its Titanic-sizedcharm. You're guaranteed to laugh your iceberg off."

The current cast features original stars andco-authors Marla Mindelle (Sister Act, Netflix's "Special") andConstantine Rousouli (Cruel Intentions, Hairspray) as Celine Dionand Jack Dawson, Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Kinky Boots) as Rose, Rosé(Ross McCorkell) ("RuPaul's Drag Race") as Victor Garber, MarkEvans (Mrs. Doubtfire, The Play That Goes Wrong) as Cal, Russell Daniels (80's Prom, That Bachelorette Show) as Ruth, Anne FraserThomas (Hercules) asThe Unsinkable Molly Brown, and Avionce Hoyles (Bat Out of Hell, Memphisthe Musical Nat'l Tour) as The Iceberg. Courtney Bassett, Brad Greer,Dimitri Moise, Nya, and Kristina Walz round out The Acting Company.The final performances for Rousouli, Mindelle, St. Louis, and Evanswill take place on June 4th, and the final performance for Rosé(Ross McCorkell) will take place on May 21st.

Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelleand Constantine Rousouli, Titanique is directed by Tye Blue ("RuPaul'sDrag Race", Rumer Willis' Over the Love Tour), and choreographed by EllenoreScott (Funny Girl, Little Shop of Horrors). Music Supervision,Arrangements and Orchestrations are by IRNE Award-Winner Nicholas Connell. ScenicDesign for Titanique is by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and GraceLauchbacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production; Costume Design isby Alejo Vietti; Lighting Design is by Paige Seber; SoundDesign is by Lawrence Schober; Wig Design is by Tommy Kurzman;Original Prop Design is by Eric Reynolds. Casting is by The TelseyOffice/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA and AndrewFem

Titanique's storied historyincludes a smash hit live-streamed concert - Titanique: The Maiden VoyageConcert - on the premium streaming service Stellar, on May 2, 2021, whichfollowed sold-out pop-up concert engagements in Los Angeles and New York, earningthe show a 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award. Upon the show's Off-Broadwaypremiere in 2022, The New York Times praised the musical as, "veryfunny! This 'Titanique' Musical Finds Its Sea Legs....Near, far, wherever you are, Celine Dion will be there, inthis camp reimagining of the maritime blockbuster that revs up into increasingabsurdity." Vulture raved,"Titanique is f*cking great. Swim, Don't Walk, to see this Celine Dion jukeboxfantasia!" The New York Post hailed the show as,"Sensational, hilarious and deranged! Titanique is, by anautical mile, the funniest musical in town!"