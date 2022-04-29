Wake Up With BWW 4/29: Ramin Karimloo to Miss FUNNY GIRL Performances Due to COVID, and More

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Ramin Karimloo in Funny Girl

Ramin Karimloo revealed that he has tested positive for Covid, and will be out of Funny Girl on Broadway for 10 days.

In happier news, Manhattan Theatre Club has announced a new Broadway production, Cost of Living, for its upcoming 2022-2023 season at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Plus, Heathers will be filmed in the West End next month for a later release on screen!

Today's Top Stories

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Will Be Filmed Live at the Other Palace For Release

by Stephi Wild

Bill Kenwright & Paul Taylor-Mills will partner with Steam Motion and Sound, to bring the hit production of Heathers the Musical to the screen.. (more...)

Caitlin Kinnunen, Lauren Patten, Laura Dreyfuss, and More Will Lead Reading of IN SISTERS WE TRUST, OR MY FUCKED UP AMERICAN GIRL DOLL PLAY

by Stephi Wild

The Dennis & Victoria Foundation (DVRF) will present an industry reading of Justine Gelfman's In Sisters We Trust, or My Fucked Up American Girl Doll Play as part of their Playwrights Program. The presentations will take place May 12 and 13 at Open Jar Studios.. (more...)

Ramin Karimloo to Miss FUNNY GIRL Performances After Testing Positive for Covid

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Ramin Karimloo has revealed that he has tested positive for Covid, and will be out of Funny Girl on Broadway for 10 days. . (more...)

Alan Cumming Offers $10,000 Reward For Missing Chimpanzee Co-Star

by Michael Major

Alan Cumming is offering a $10,000 reward for any information regarding Tonka, his chimpanzee co-star, who went missing in July of 2021. Tonka was last seen in a cage at a former chimpanzee breeding facility in Missouri. However, once PETA hard ordered the facility to hand over several of their Chimpanzee's, Tonka had gone missing.. (more...)

Krystina Alabado, Angelica Maria Beliard & More to Lead Pre-Broadway KISS MY AZTEC! at Hartford Stage

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Hartford Stage announced today the cast and creatives for its upcoming production of the East Coast Premiere of the hilarious Kiss My Aztec!. (more...)

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Announces 40th Anniversary Celebrations

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Off-Broadway revival of Alan Menken & Howard Ashman's LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS will paint the town green in honor of the musical's ruby red 40th anniversary. Beginning Thursday, April 28, and throughout the month of May, there will be various events, contests, special performances, and activations to celebrate the beloved, award-winning show's incredible legacy.. (more...)

COST OF LIVING Will Make its Broadway Premiere This Fall

by Stephi Wild

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced a new Broadway production, Cost of Living, for its upcoming 2022-2023 season at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street), as well as three off-Broadway productions for MTC at New York City Center - Stage I and The Studio at Stage II (131 West 55th Street).. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Betty Buckley & Orfeh in New LAW & ORDER: SVU Episode

by Michael Major

Get a first look at Orfeh as Det. Nadia Szabo and Betty Buckley as Trial Division Chief Lorraine Maxwell in the new 'Tangled Strands of Justice' episode of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. The episode follows Christian Garland, who asks Capt. Olivia Benson to reopen a missing persons case he worked as a rookie officer.. (more...)

Photos: MR. SATURDAY NIGHT Cast Takes Opening Night Bows

by Bruce Glikas

The new comedy musical, Mr. Saturday Night officially opened on Broadway last night at the Nederlander Theatre and BroadwayWorld was there! Check out photos from the curtain call below.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!