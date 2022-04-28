Alan Cumming Offers $10,000 Reward For Missing Chimpanzee Co-Star

Alan Cumming is offering a $10,000 reward for any information regarding Tonka, his chimpanzee co-star from 1997 film "Buddy," who went missing in July of 2021.

Variety reports that Tonka was last seen in a cage at a former chimpanzee breeding facility in Missouri. The now-defunct facility would breed in chimpanzees to rent out for films, parties, or private ownership.

Cumming had met Tonka on the set of "Buddy," stating that they "became good friends, playing and grooming each other and just generally larking about."

PETA had previously sued the Missouri Primate Foundation over the chimpanzee's living conditions after reporting that they were kept in "filthy, virtually barren enclosures." PETA had been given clearance to move Tonka and six other chimpanzees to a better sanctuary in July of 2021. However, once they came to collect Tonka, he was missing.

The owner of the Missouri Primate Foundation had stated that Tonka passed away, additionally saying that PETA would "never get him." However, PETA concluded that this was false, due to various stories regarding his death not adding up. Now, PETA and Cumming wish to know any information on where Tonka may have been shipped, sold, or hidden.

PETA is also offering a $10,000 reward for information on Tonka, bringing the total to $20,000.

Any information regarding Tonka can be reported to PETA at 757-622-PETA. Tips may also be submitted online here.

Buddy is a 1997 family comedy that followed a wealthy man, Dr. Bill Lintz, and his eccentric wife, Trudy, who were the owners of a large collection of wild animals. Alan Cumming played Dick Croner, Trudy's assistant.

Alan Cumming won a Tony Award for his performance as the Emcee in the 1998 revival of Cabaret. He has also been seen on Broadway in Design For Living, The Three-Penny Opera, and Alan Cumming's Macbeth.

He played political spinmeister Eli Gold on seven seasons of THE GOOD WIFE for which he received multiple Golden Globe, Emmy and SAG award nominations; he is the author of five books including a #1 New York Times best-selling memoir; he played the first ever gay leading role on an US network drama, CBS's instinct. He appeared on Sesame Street, Dora the Explorer, topless in Playgirl and naked on the cover of his second album.

He has received over forty awards for his humanitarianism and social activism, three honorary doctorates, both the Great Scot and Icon of Scotland awards from his homeland and was made an OBE (Officer of the British Empire) for his contributions to the arts and LBGT equality by the Queen, whose portrait was taken down when his was unveiled at the Scottish National Portrait Gallery in 2014.

Watch Cumming in a scene from "Buddy" here: