LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Announces 40th Anniversary Celebrations

The Off-Broadway revival of Alan Menken & Howard Ashman's LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS will paint the town green in honor of the musical's ruby red 40th anniversary. Beginning Thursday, April 28, and throughout the month of May, there will be various events, contests, special performances, and activations to celebrate the beloved, award-winning show's incredible legacy. The original Off-Broadway production at the Orpheum Theater began performances on May 6, 1982 and opened on May 20, 1982.

OCULUS GOES GREEN:

Starting with a bang, the Oculus at the World Trade Center is lighting up green Today, Thursday, April 28th, followed by a 1:30pm performance and Q&A with the cast of the musical. The performance will take place at the Cloud Seating area located near the Westfield Concierge Desk and feature: Josh Daniel, Chelsea Turbin, Jana Jackson, Khadija Sankoh, and Cristina Raé.

STRANGE & INTERESTING PLANTS:

Flower shops around the city will be selling limited edition Little Shop of Horrors bouquets from April 28 - May 6. Participating shops include Barbara's Flowers, 2522 Frederick Douglass Blvd, Starbright Floral, 140 West 26th St., Hibiscus Flower Shop, 604 Grand Ave, Eleanor's Florist, 178-07 137th Ave, and Brooklyn Blooms Floral boutique, 433 Nostrand Ave.

HIGH SCHOOL PERFORMERS SHINE:

Shining a light on the incredible legacy of the musical, local-area schools who mounted Little Shop productions this spring will perform "Skid Row" post-show at select performances at The Westside Theatre. Sleepy Hollow High School will perform on-stage following the 2pm matinee on Sunday, May 1st and Ossining High School will perform on Thursday, May 4 following the 8pm show. More schools will be announced shortly.

NPR IN FULL BLOOM:

On May 6, NPR will release a special Little Shop of Horrors NPR Tiny Desk Concert featuring performances from Alan Menken, Tammy Blanchard, Conrad Ricamora, Christian Borle, Aaron Arnell Harrington, Stuart Zagnit, Cristina Raé, Khadija Sankoh, and band members Will Van Dyke, Nate Brown, Dena Tauriello & Mark Verdino.

ROCKIN' THE BLOCK (PARTY):

Following the show on Friday May 6th, Little Shop will GIT. IT. LIT. from 10:00-11:30 PM with a free Block Party in front of The Westside Theater, 407 W. 43rd Street. The event will feature food from Schmackary's, West End Bar & Grill, Bird and Branch, and Bea's and tunes spun by "S.N.O.B", hosted by DJ Duggz, DJ Ari Grooves (Lortel Award-nominated Little Shop Alum!), and Emily McGill.

The current cast of Little Shop of Horrors includes Conrad Ricamora ("How to Get Away With Murder", Here Lies Love), Tony Award winner Christian Borle (Something Rotten!, Peter and the Starcatcher) as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S., Tammy Blanchard (Life with Judy Garland, Gypsy) as Audrey, Aaron Arnell Harrington (RENT 20th Anniversary Tour) as The Voice of Audrey II, Stuart Zagnita?? (Caroline, Or Change, Newsies, Seussical) as Mushnik, Tatiana Lofton (Once on This Island Nat'l Tour) as Ronnette, Cristina Raé ("Americas Got Talent") as Crystal, and Khadija Sankoh (Paper Mill Rising Star Nomination for Lost Boys) as Chiffon. Rounding out the cast is Eric Wright, Teddy Yudain, Stephen Berger, Josh Daniel, Jana Djenne Jackson, and Chelsea Turbin.a??a??Beginning May 17, stage and screen star Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect, Spring Awakening, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist") will take over the role of Seymour.

With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival of Little Shop of Horrors is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening).a??a??

This production of Little Shop of Horrors is the recipient of multiple theater awards and nominations including: four Outer Critics Circle Honors (Outstanding Revival, Outstanding Director: Michael Mayer, Outstanding Actor in a Musical: Jonathan Groff, and Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical: Christian Borle); The Drama League Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical, as well as, Distinguished Performance Nominations for Jonathan Groff and Christian Borle; two Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Revival of a Musical and Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical for Christian Borle, in addition to an Outstanding Actress nomination for Tammy Blanchard and Outstanding Scenic Design nomination for Julian Crouch; the Lortel Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical for Christian Borle, as well as, a Best Revival Nomination, an Outstanding Lead Actor nomination for Jonathan Groff and an Outstanding Supporting Actress nomination for Ari Groover; and a 2021 Grammy Award Nomination for Best Musical Theater Album.a??a??

