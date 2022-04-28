Caitlin Kinnunen, Lauren Patten, Laura Dreyfuss, and More Will Lead Reading of IN SISTERS WE TRUST, OR MY FUCKED UP AMERICAN GIRL DOLL PLAY

The Dennis & Victoria Foundation (DVRF) will present an industry reading of Justine Gelfman's In Sisters We Trust, or My Fucked Up American Girl Doll Play as part of their Playwrights Program. The presentations will take place May 12 and 13 at Open Jar Studios.

The reading stars Catherine Cohen (The Twist...? She's Gorgeous), Gabby Beans (The Skin of Our Teeth, "Succession"), Tony Award Winner Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill, The Wolves), Two-Time Tony Award Nominee Kristine Nielsen (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, "The Gilded Age"), Laura Dreyfuss (Dear Evan Hansen, "The Politician"), Nicole Villamil (Network, Wolf Play), Tony Award Nominee Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom), Christine Jones (Marry Me), Elizabeth O'Donnell ("Curb Your Enthusiasm"), Jonathan Burke (The Inheritance, "Harlem"), & Sohina Sidhu ("Little Voice").

The play was made in collaboration with and directed by Susanna Wolk (Waitress). Ashley Chang serves as Dramaturg. Casting is by Daryl Eisenberg and Ally Beans of Eisenberg/Beans Casting. Sarah Harris serves as Stage Manager. The DVRF Playwrights Program is Executive Produced by Oliver Roth for OHenry Productions.

The American Girl Dolls are all grown up and gathered together for a televised Bachelor-style reunion to decide the fate of the company. But suddenly, the girls start disappearing, something glitches, and we are thrown into a glossy feminist co-working space on the brink of expansion. In Sisters We Trust, or My Fucked Up American Girl Doll Play investigates how corporate feminism is repeating and rebranding mistakes of the past instead of finding new pathways to empowerment.

It was selected by DVRF to receive a 29-hour reading out of a pool of nearly 500 submissions from playwrights around the country.

DVRF is a non-profit foundation organized and operated for educational purposes, including support for public debate and discussion on topics of and the promotion of emerging artists working in the theater, film, music, and visual arts. The Foundation intends to seek out and produce work of artistic merit that has not yet or would not otherwise receive commercial sponsorship. For more information on its programming please visit www.dvrf.org.