Photos: First Look at Betty Buckley & Orfeh in New LAW & ORDER: SVU Episode

Orfeh and Betty Buckley will appear in tonight's new episode of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.

In the "Tangled Strands of Justice" episode, Christian Garland asks Capt. Olivia Benson to reopen a missing persons case he worked as a rookie officer. Additionally, a victim in one of Carisi's recent cases is arrested.

Get a first look at Orfeh as Det. Nadia Szabo and Betty Buckley as Trial Division Chief Lorraine Maxwell in the new episode, airing tonight at 9:00 p.m. on NBC. Check out photos of the Broadway stars in action below!

Betty Buckley is most known for her Tony Award-winning performance in the original Broadway production of Cats. Buckley most recently led the national tour of Hello, Dolly! and has also been seen on Broadway in 1776, Sunset Boulevard, Triumph of Love, Song and Dance, and more.

Orfeh originated the role of Paulette in the Broadway production of Legally Blonde. She was recently seen on Broadway in Pretty Woman and has also been seen in Saturday Night Fever, The Gershwins' Fascinating Rhythm, and Footloose. She can be heard as Pontius Pilate in the upcoming all-female Jesus Christ Superstar concept album.

Created by Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," now in its 22nd season, is the longest-running primetime live-action series of all time.

This hard-hitting and emotional series from NBC's "Law & Order" brand chronicles the lives of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate crimes of sexual assault, child abuse and domestic violence.

Betty Buckley as Trial Div. Chief Lorraine Maxwell, Demore Barnes as Christian Garland

Orfeh as Det. Nadia Szabo

Orfeh as Det. Nadia Szabo

Betty Buckley as Trial Div. Chief Lorraine Maxwell

Betty Buckley as Trial Div. Chief Lorraine Maxwell, Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson

Photo by: Heidi Gutman/NBC