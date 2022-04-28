COST OF LIVING Will Make its Broadway Premiere This Fall

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced a new Broadway production, Cost of Living, for its upcoming 2022-2023 season at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street), as well as three off-Broadway productions for MTC at New York City Center - Stage I and The Studio at Stage II (131 West 55th Street).

At the Friedman Theatre in the fall of 2022, MTC will produce the Broadway premiere of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Cost of Living, written by Martyna Majok (Sanctuary City, Ironbound) and directed by Obie Award winner Jo Bonney (72 Miles to Go..., By The Way, Meet Vera Stark), following the play's New York premiere at MTC's New York City Center - Stage I in June 2017. Acclaimed original stars Gregg Mozgala (Lucille Lortel Award winner for his performance) and Katy Sullivan (Theatre World Award winner for her performance) will reunite for the Broadway production.

Off-Broadway at New York City Center - Stage I, MTC will produce the New York premiere of Where the Mountain Meets the Sea, written by AUDELCO Award nominee Jeff Augustin (The New Englanders, "The Morning Show") and directed by Princess Grace Award winner Joshua Kahan Brody, with music by The Bengsons (Hundred Days, The Lucky Ones), in the fall of 2022; and the New York premiere of Poor Yella Rednecks, written by Qui Nguyen (writer of the Academy Award-nominated Raya and The Last Dragon, Vietgone) and directed by May Adrales (Vietgone, Golden Shield), in the spring of 2023, following the postponement of the play's planned run in the spring of 2020.

Off-Broadway at New York City Center - The Studio at Stage II - Harold and Mimi Steinberg New Play Series at New York City Center, MTC will produce the world premiere of Summer, 1976, written by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner David Auburn (Proof, The Columnist) and directed by Tony Award winner Daniel Sullivan (Proof, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes) in the fall of 2022.

Cost of Living

Broadway Premiere by Martyna Majok

Directed by Jo Bonney

Previews Begin Fall 2022

Winner of the 2018 Pulitzer Prize, Martyna Majok's powerhouse play receives its Broadway premiere after a celebrated run at MTC's Stage I. Hailed by The New York Times as "gripping, immensely haunting and exquisitely attuned," this insightful, intriguing work is about the forces that bring people together, the complexity of caring and being cared for, and the ways we all need each other in this world. Directed by Obie Award winner Jo Bonney, this production reunites acclaimed original stars Gregg Mozgala and Katy Sullivan.

Additional casting, creative team, and other listings information for Cost of Living will be announced soon.

Where the Mountain Meets the Sea

New York Premiere by Jeff Augustin

Directed by Joshua Kahan Brody

Music by The Bengsons

Previews Begin Fall 2022

From acclaimed writer Jeff Augustin (The New Englanders at MTC, "The Morning Show") comes a timely story of a son's quest to connect with his father. Lyrical story-telling and live folk songs from The Bengsons weave a tale of searching and longing, family and legacy. A Haitian immigrant travels from Miami to California on a once-in-a-lifetime road trip. Years later, his son makes the same journey in reverse. Along the way, blurring the lines of time, these two finally discover common ground and make a connection that has eluded them for decades. Directing is Princess Grace Award winner Joshua Kahan Brody.

Where the Mountain Meets the Sea was originally commissioned by the Actor's Theatre of Louisville.

Casting, creative team, and other listings information for Where the Mountain Meets the Sea will be announced soon.

Poor Yella Rednecks

New York Premiere by Qui Nguyen

Directed by May Adrales

Previews Begin Spring 2023

The author of the acclaimed Vietgone returns to MTC with the second play of his autobiographical trilogy about an immigrant family's bumpy road to the American dream. Told from the mother's perspective, Poor Yella Rednecks is the story of a young family's attempt to put down roots in Arkansas, a place as different from Vietnam as it gets. The production, filled with infectious music and unexpected humor, will reunite Qui Nguyen with director May Adrales for the next chapter in this highly entertaining and moving tale.

Poor Yella Rednecks is co-commissioned by South Coast Repertory and Manhattan Theatre Club. Support for MTC's production of Poor Yella Rednecks is provided by the Howard Gilman Foundation and Laurents/Hatcher Foundation.

Casting, creative team, and other listings information for Poor Yella Rednecks will be announced soon.

Summer, 1976

World Premiere by David Auburn

Directed by Daniel Sullivan

Previews Begin Fall 2022

Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning author David Auburn (Proof, The Columnist) returns to MTC with a deeply moving, tenderly insightful new play about friendship, memory, and the small moments that can change the course of our lives forever. Over one fateful summer, an unlikely friendship develops between Diana, a fiercely iconoclastic artist and single mom, and Alice, a free-spirited yet naive young housewife. As the Bicentennial is celebrated across the country, these two young women in Ohio navigate motherhood, ambition, and intimacy, and help each other discover their own independence. Directing is Tony winner Daniel Sullivan (Proof, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes).

Summer, 1976 was commissioned by MTC through the Bank of America New Play Program.

Casting, creative team, and other listings information for Summer, 1976 will be announced soon.

Three additional productions for MTC's 2022-2023 season, including two at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on Broadway and one at MTC at New York City Center - Stage I, will be announced soon.