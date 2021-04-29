Wake Up With BWW 4/29: GATSBY Musical in the Works, Sneak Peek at Sutton Foster's City Center Concert, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

A new musical stage adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's legendary novel The Great Gatsby is headed for the stage, with a new score from Grammy Award-nominated international rock star of Florence + the Machine Florence Welch and Grammy Award nominee Thomas Bartlett.

Sutton Foster|Bring Me to Light, filmed live at City Center, premiered last night, April 28 at 7pm ET, with on demand viewing through Monday, May 31. Get a sneak peek at the show below!

1) THE GREAT GATSBY Musical Scored by Florence Welch and Thomas Bartlett Headed for Broadway

A new musical stage adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's legendary novel The Great Gatsby is headed for the stage, with a new score from Grammy Award-nominated international rock star of Florence + the Machine Florence Welch and Grammy Award nominee Thomas Bartlett.

2) VIDEO: Marilyn Maye Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Watch as Richard chats with cabaret legend Marilyn Maye, who will soon stream Marilyn Maye: Broadway, The Maye Way with 54 Below Premieres on May 8.. (more...)

3) HAMILTON Will Return to the West End From 19 August

Hamilton will return to the West End from 19 August 2021, resuming performances at the Victoria Palace Theatre.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met's nightly streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Massenet's Manon Starring Lisette Oropesa, Michael Fabiano, Artur Ruciński, and Kwangchul Youn, conducted by Maurizio Benini. Production by Laurent Pelly. From October 26, 2019. Tune in here!

- Stars in the House returns tonight at 8pm with Celebrating Becca: A Tribute to Rebecca Luker with Danny Burstein, Howard McGillin, Laura Benanti and Sally Wilfert​. Tune in here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Hear 'Justice' from FANGIRLS A New Australian Musical

Ghostlight Records goes down under with the announcement that the label will present their first-ever Australian cast album. FANGIRLS: World Premiere Cast Recording - based on the award-winning Australian stage musical sensation - will be released in digital and streaming formats on Friday, April 30.

Featuring book, musical and lyrics by wunderkind Yve Blake, the show will continue its blockbuster, sold-out Australian national tour at Arts Centre Melbourne from April 28 to May 9. Plans are underway to bring this audience and critics' darling around the world.

What we're watching: Watch a Sneak Peek of Sutton Foster & More in BRING ME TO LIGHT at NY City Center

Sutton Foster|Bring Me to Light, filmed live at City Center, premiered last night, April 28 at 7pm ET, with on demand viewing through Monday, May 31. Sutton Foster takes over City Center-filling it with her indomitable spirit for a concert with friends celebrating their connections to the historic theater and reflecting on the challenges facing all of us in this time. Through a collection of solos, duets, and group numbers, the cast enlivens the theater with the hope of things to come.

