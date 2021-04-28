VIDEO: Watch a Sneak Peek of Sutton Foster & More in BRING ME TO LIGHT at NY City Center

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Sutton Foster|Bring Me to Light. Filmed live at City Center, the concert is set to premiere tonight, April 28 at 7pm ET, with on demand viewing through Monday, May 31. Sutton Foster takes over City Center-filling it with her indomitable spirit for a concert with friends celebrating their connections to the historic theater and reflecting on the challenges facing all of us in this time. Through a collection of solos, duets, and group numbers, the cast enlivens the theater with the hope of things to come.

Digital access for Sutton Foster|Bring Me to Light starts at $35, with additional packages including behind-the-scenes footage, and goes on sale at noon on Wednesday, April 7 at NYCityCenter.org. The program premieres April 28 at 7 pm ET, and will be available on demand through Monday, May 31.

Check out a sneak peek of "Hey, Look Me Over," "Life of the Party," and "Bring Me To Light" below!