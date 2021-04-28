Hamilton will return to the West End from 19 August 2021, resuming performances at the Victoria Palace Theatre. Tickets are now on sale.

After over a year of shutdown, the company will begin rehearsals shortly in advance of their return. Full casting will be announced shortly.

Cameron Mackintosh said: "The last year has been unbelievably hard for everyone but particularly so for the Theatre profession. I have been moved and inspired by the resilience and camaraderie of so many practitioners from all aspects of our industry who have taken on any job so that they and their families could survive. I am therefore delighted to announce that our wonderful company will be back in The Room Where It Happens from 19 August at the Victoria Palace Theatre, now that the Prime Minister has told us that we are on track to reopen "cautiously but irreversibly" this summer. No need to Wait For It any longer!"

Jeffrey Seller said: "After a painful and challenging year, I am thrilled for our beloved London company to return to the magnificent, and safe, Victoria Palace Theatre, and can't wait to welcome back London audiences to Hamilton."

Lin-Manuel Miranda said: "For over a year the lights on the West End have been dark and our friends, family and colleagues on and off the stage have been out of work. It is with tremendous gratitude that we announce the return of HAMILTON to London's Victoria Palace Theatre this August. We will safely gather to tell this story again. We'll be back."

HAMILTON has book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is directed by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Alexander Hamilton. HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

The Olivier, Tony and Grammy award-winning production opened at the newly re-built and restored Victoria Palace Theatre in London in December 2017 and continued to play there until the start of lockdown in March last year.

HAMILTON is produced in London by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, The Public Theater and Cameron Mackintosh.

Obtaining Government backed contingency insurance to protect against further unscheduled closures remains a priority. All plans for the re-opening of HAMILTON are in accordance with the Government's latest directives and therefore subject to change.

Website: hamiltonmusical.com