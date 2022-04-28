Wake Up With BWW 4/28: POTUS and MR. SATURDAY NIGHT Reviews, MACBETH Photos, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Daniel Craig in Macbeth

Yesterday, POTUS and Mr. Saturday Night both officially opened on Broadway. Read the reviews below!

Plus, new casting announced for Wicked, go inside rehearsal for Into The Woods at Encores!, and more!

Opening Nights

Review Roundup: POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE- Updating Live!

by Review Roundups

Selina Fillinger's new Broadway comedy POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, directed by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman, officially opens today at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street).. (more...)

Review Roundup: MR. SATURDAY NIGHT Opens on Broadway Starring Billy Crystal - Updating Live!

by Review Roundups

The new comedy musical, MR. SATURDAY NIGHT officially opens on Broadway tonight! Read the reviews! . (more...)

Today's Top Stories

Talia Suskauer, Cleavant Derricks, James D. Gish, and More Will Join the Broadway Cast of WICKED This Summer

by Stephi Wild

Beginning Tuesday, May 24, Talia Suskauer will assume the role of Elphaba; Tony Award winner Cleavant Derricks will take over the role of The Wizard; James D. Gish will become the production's new Fiyero; Tony Award nominee Clifton Davis will step into the role of Doctor Dillamond; and Broadway newcomer Mikayla Renfrow will assume the role of Nessarose. . (more...)

Photos: Inside Rehearsals For Encores! INTO THE WOODS, Starring Neil Patrick Harris, Sara Bareilles, and More!

by Bruce Glikas

Rehearsals are underway for New York City Center Encores! production of Into the Woods. Directed by Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet with music direction by Encores! Music Director Rob Berman and choreography by Lorin Latarro, the special two week run of Into the Woods (May 4 - 15) is dedicated to the memory of the legendary Stephen Sondheim. . (more...)

Photos: Netflix Debuts First Look at 13: THE MUSICAL Film Adaptation

by Michael Major

Directed by Tamra Davis, and based on the hugely popular musical 13, which debuted on Broadway in 2008, 13: THE MUSICAL is a coming-of-age journey through the unforgettable ups and downs of preteen life. The film, which stars Eli Golden and Debra Messing, features music by Jason Robert Brown and a screenplay by Robert Horn.. (more...)

Photos: Get a First Look at Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga in MACBETH

by Stephi Wild

New production photos are now available for Tony Award winner Sam Gold's MACBETH on Broadway, starring Daniel Craig in his return to Broadway as Macbeth and Ruth Negga's Broadway debut as Lady Macbeth.. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch Neil Patrick Harris, Sara Bareilles & More in Rehearsals for INTO THE WOODS

by BroadwayWorld TV

Rehearsals are underway for New York City Center Encores! production of Into the Woods. Directed by Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet with music direction by Encores! Music Director Rob Berman and choreography by Lorin Latarro, the special two week run of Into the Woods (May 4 - 15) is dedicated to the memory of the legendary Stephen Sondheim.. (more...)

VIDEO: Liza Minnelli Sings '(There's Gonna Be) A Great Day' on Her Way to the Oscars

by Stephi Wild

Michael Feinstein took to Instagram to share a video of Liza Minnelli on her way to the Oscars, singing '(There's Gonna Be) A Great Day'.. (more...)

Tickets On Sale For Beth Leavel, Taylor Iman Jones Led Pre-Broadway THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA In Chicago Tomorrow

by Alan Henry

The Pre-Broadway World Premiere will run for a limited five-week engagement, July 19 - August 21, 2022, at Broadway In Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre. . (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

- Macbeth opens on Broadway tonight, meet the cast here and check out photos here!

- Bob Fosse's Dancin' opens at California's Old Globe Theatre, check out photos here!

