Meet the Cast of MACBETH; Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!

Macbeth begins performances tonight, March 29, 2022, at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street) and opens on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

A tale of malice, matrimony and murder, MACBETH tells the story of one couple's obsession with power-and their guilt after doing the unthinkable. For 15 weeks only, this thrilling new production will capture the passion and ferocity of Shakespeare's most haunting text like never before.

MACBETH stars Daniel Craig as Macbeth and Ruth Negga in her Broadway debut as Lady Macbeth. They are joined by Phillip James Brannon ("Servant") as Ross, Grantham Coleman (The Great Society) as MacDuff, Asia Kate Dillon ("Billions") as Malcolm, Tony nominee Maria Dizzia (In The Next Room) as Lady Macduff, Tony nominee Amber Gray (Hadestown) as Banquo, Emeka Guindo (Camelot) as Fleance, Paul Lazar (Silence of the Lambs) as Duncan, Bobbi MacKenzie (School of Rock) as Macduff's Child, Michael Patrick Thornton ("The Red Line") as Lennox, and Danny Wolohan ("Orange Is The New Black") as Seyton. The ensemble will be completed by Che Ayende (King Lear), Eboni Flowers (Slave Play) and Peter Smith ("Shrill"). Stevie Ray Dallimore (Henry IV) joins as the standby for Daniel Craig.

MACBETH is directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold (A Doll's House, Part 2; Fun Home).

Macbeth

is hailed as one of the finest actors of his generation on stage, screen and television. Craig was recently seen as 'James Bond' for the fifth and final time in No Time To Die, after previously starring as 'Bond' in Spectre, Quantum of Solace, Casino Royale (for which he was BAFTA nominated) and the critically acclaimed box office smash Skyfall. Craig's standout performance in Rian Johnson's Knives Out earned him a Golden Globe nomination and he will be reprising his role in the upcoming sequel. Other notable film credits include Munich, Layer Cake, Road To Perdition, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo amongst others, and he returns to the role of James Bond for the fifth and final time this fall in No Time To Die, after previously starring as Bond in Spectre, Quantum of Solace, Casino Royale and the critically acclaimed box office smash Skyfall.

Craig is also an accomplished stage actor and in 2013 starred in the critically acclaimed Broadway show Betrayal opposite Rafe Spall and Rachel Weisz, directed by Mike Nichols. Craig's most recent theatre venture was the 2016 off-Broadway production of Othello alongside David Oyelowo and directed by Sam Gold. In 2009 Daniel starred in a twelve-week Broadway run of A Steady Rain. Craig played opposite Hugh Jackman in this contemporary American play. Craig's other theatre credits include leading roles in Hurlyburly with the Peter Hall Company at the Old Vic, Angels in America at The National Theatre and A Number at the Royal Court alongside Michael Gambon.

Lady Macbeth

is an exceptionally talented and versatile actress with a body of work that spans award- winning theatre productions, big screen historical dramas, independent films and innovative television series. Ruth can currently be seen in Rebecca Hall's Passing, opposite Tessa Thompson. The film is based on an adaptation of Nella Larsen's 1920's Harlem Renaissance novel of the same name that tells the story of two Black women, Irene Redfield (Thompson) and Clare Kendry (Negga), who can "pass" as white but choose to live on opposite sides of the color line during the height of the Harlem Renaissance in late 1920s New York. After a chance encounter reunites the former childhood friends one summer afternoon, Irene reluctantly allows Clare into her home, where she ingratiates herself to Irene's husband (played by André Holland) and family, and soon her larger social circle as well. As their lives become more deeply intertwined, Irene finds her once-steady existence upended by Clare, where the film unfolds as an examination of obsession, repression and the lies people tell themselves and others to protect their carefully constructed realities. For this performance, Ruth has garnered nominations for a Gotham Award, Golden Globe® and SAG Award® in the category of Best Supporting Actress.

Ruth will next lens the titular role of the drama series Josephine, which follows the remarkable story of Josephine Baker, one of the most legendary Jazz performers and civil rights activists of the twentieth century. Ruth will also executive produce the project, alongside showrunner Dee Harris-Lawrence and director Millicent Shelton.

Most notably, Ruth was seen starring as 'Mildred Loving' opposite Joel Edgerton in Jeff Nichols' Loving, inspired by the documentary The Loving Story. The film follows Mildred and Richard Loving, the couple behind the pivotal 1967 civil rights case, Loving vs. Virginia. The interracial couple married in June 1958 and as a result were arrested and sentenced to year in the state penitentiary- a sentence that was suspended on the condition that they be exiled from the state of Virginia. The couple spent the next nine years fighting, determined to be together in their home state. Loving Vs. Virginia became a landmark victory in the Supreme Court, as well as an important step forward in the Civil Rights battle. For her performance, Ruth's accolades include Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and Critics Choice Award® nominations. She also won an IFTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role, Film.

On film, previous works include James Gray's sci-fi epic Ad Astra, Duncan Jones' action Warcraft, Richie Adams' independent Una Vida, John Ridley's historical drama All Is By My Side, Stephen Bradley's Noble, Marc Forster's World War Z, David Weaver's thriller The Samaritan, and Neil Jordan's dramatic comedy Breakfast on Pluto.

On television, Ruth was last seen as her reoccurring role starring as 'Tulip O'Hare' in the fourth and final season of the AMC series "Preacher" opposite Dominic Cooper. Produced by Seth Rogen, the series is based on the hit graphic novel of the same name. This supernatural, twisted and darkly comedic drama follows preacher 'Jesse Custer' (Cooper), who is inhabited by a mysterious entity that causes him to develop an unusual power. Jesse along with his badass ex-girlfriend 'Tulip' (Negga) and an Irish vagabond named 'Cassidy' (Joseph Gilgun) are thrust into a crazy world populated by a cast of characters from Heaven, Hell and everywhere in between. Tulip is a volatile and hell-raising force of nature, and a gifted criminal who is not afraid to steal, cheat or kill to get what she wants.

Previously, Ruth lent her voice as 'Mother' in the animated program "Angela's Christmas," for which she was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award within the category of Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program. Ruth holds a variety of US and UK credits including Justin Chadwick's HBO television movie "The Money;" Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. for ABC as the beautiful and sinister 'Raina' for which she was nominated for a 2016 Irish Film & Television Award in the category of "Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Drama"; the hit UK series "Misfits" for Logo as 'Nikki'; as 'Rosie' on "Love/Hate" for RTE; as 'Rochelle' on BBC's mini-series "Five Daughters;" and as 'Shirley Bassey' in the TV movie "Shirley," for which Ruth won the Irish Film and Television Academy Award for Best Actress.

Outside of her roles on screen, Ruth still maintains a strong connection to theatre. Last year, she was seen in her New York City theatrical debut in the titular role of Yael Farber's Hamlet at St. Ann's Warehouse for which Ruth was nominated for a Drama Desk Award in the category of Lead Actress in a Play. This performance was following its acclaimed run at The Gate Theatre in Dublin.

Ruth's extensive and award-winning theatre production credits include Lolita as her stage debut for Corn Exchange Theatre Company at The Abbey Theatre; Duck for Out of Joint and The Royal Court Theatre, for which she was nominated for an Olivier best newcomer; Playboy of the Western World at The Old Vic; Hamlet as the role of Ophelia at The National Theatre; Phèdre at The National Theatre, for which she won the Ian Charleson Award; Oedipus Loves You at Peter Pan Theatre; Lay Me Down Softly, The Crucible, The Bacchae, Burial At Thebes, all at The Abbey Theatre; and Titus Andronicus at The Project Theatre, for which she received the Irish Times Award for Best Actress.

Ruth was born in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and was raised between there, Limerick, Ireland, and London, England.

Ensemble

made his Broadway debut in the 2019 production of King Lear, directed by Sam Gold and starring Glenda Jackson. Other select theatre credits include Timon of Athens, starring Richard Thomas and the late Reg E Cathey, and King Lear, starring Bill Irwin and Sam Waterston, all at The Public Theatre. Ayende has also appeared in productions at TFANA, The Lion Theatre, The American Jewish Theatre and The Signature Theatre, to name a few. Ayende's film and television credits include "Law and Order", "Law and Order: Criminal Intent", "Person of Interest," "Unforgettable," "Elementary," and the PAFF selected film, A Brother's Whisper.

Ross

Broadway: JUNK (Lincoln Center). Off-Broadway: Merry Wives (The Public) Toni Stone (Roundabout), Log Cabin, Tiny Beautiful Things (The Public), BootyCandy (Playwright's Horizons, Obie Award), The Antipodes (Signature Theatre), ToasT (The Public), The City of Conversation (Lincoln Center), Nat Turner in Jerusalem, Love and Information, Belleville (NYTW) We Are Proud... (SoHo Rep). Regional: Williamstown, Sundance, Steppenwolf, Huntington, Chicago Shakespeare, Goodman, Kansas City Rep, Woolly Mammoth, The Wilma, Court Theatre. TV/Film: Roscoe on "Servant," "The Sinner," "Blacklist," "The Good Fight," "Elementary," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Law & Order: SVU," Contagion. Training: DePaul University.

Macduff

is a classically trained actor who continues to make a name for himself in film, television and on the stage. Grantham studied his craft at the world-famous Juilliard School of Drama, where he laid the foundation to create and capture all manner of characters in his career thus far. He recently wrapped production on critically acclaimed director George C. Wolfe's feature film Rustin, set to release on Netflix later this year. The script is written by Oscar winner Dustin Lance Black and focuses on gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin who is played by multiple award-winning actor Colman Domingo. Prior to that, he got to work with Academy Award-winning director Alejandro Iñarritu on his upcoming film, Bardo. Previously, he appeared on the big screen as famed Black Panther Bobby Seale in Benedict Andrew's film Seberg for Amazon Studios opposite Kristen Stewart, Anthony Mackie and Zazie Beatz. 2020 also saw the release of the Sundance Film Festival darling Black Bear, in which he stars alongside Aubrey Plaza and Chris Abbott. Grantham's latest theatre appearance was a leading performance as the iconic role of Martin Luther King Jr. in Broadway's The Great Society alongside multiple award-winning actor Brian Cox. Grantham truly shines in classic Shakespeare as he played the Danish Prince in Hamlet at The Old Globe, directed by esteemed Shakespearian scholar Barry Edelstein, and Ferdinand in The Tempest at The Walt Disney Concert Hall. He also gave a tour de force performance as Benedict in Kenny Leon's critically lauded staging of Much Ado About Nothing during the 2019 season of Shakespeare in the Park. As a sought-after stage actor in New York and Los Angeles, Grantham originated the role of Anthony in Academy Award winner Tarrell Alvin McCraney's Choir Boy at Manhattan Theatre Club, reprising the role in The Geffen Playhouse production. His performances in Jackie Sibblies Drury's racially charged We Are Proud To Present... at Soho Rep Theatre solidified his reputation. He continued to garner rave reviews in the two-hander One-Night at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, opposite Rutina Wesley, which highlighted the plight and ordeal of soldiers returning from combat zones with PTSD. His performance alongside Michael Stahl-David and Tessa Ferrer in Anne Kauffman's production of Buzzer at The Public Theater continued his streak of rave reviews. Additional screen credits include appearing opposite James Franco in the JJ Abrams mini-series "11.22.63" and the award-winning FX series "The Americans."

Macbeth Standby

is an actor, director, filmmaker, photographer, teacher, and proud father of two amazing people - Rose and Nate. He has spent the last ten years in Chattanooga, TN, where he founded and served as the Artistic Director of The Muse of Fire Project - a playwriting program for kids from all walks of life (based on The 52nd Street Project). He serves as Director of Theater at The McCallie School where he also teaches filmmaking and English. He founded The Ten-Minute Play Contest and Festival in collaboration with their sister school: GPS. He has directed over 20 plays and written and directed 4 short films. He has been actively engaged in the burgeoning artistic community in Chattanooga. He is thrilled to be back in NYC! Film/TV - Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Ender's Game, American Reunion, All Saints, A Joyful Noise, "Banshee," Digital Divide: Love in the Time of Corona, The Day After Stonewall Died, "Devious Maids," "Nashville," "Drop Dead Diva," "Gossip Girl," "Law and Order." Broadway/Regional - Doubt, Henry IV, Stones in His Pockets, The Beauty Queen of Leenane, Three Sisters, The Elephant Man, and The Birds.

Malcolm

is a performer, writer and director. In 2016, Dillon was cast in the role of Taylor Mason, a non-binary gender identifying character in Showtime's "Billions," making them the first non-binary gender identifying actor to be cast in a major television series which garnered them Critics Choice Award nominations in the supporting actor category in 2017 and 2018. They subsequently appeared in the role of The Adjudicator in the feature film "John Wick 3: Parabellum". Dillon, who was born and raised in Ithaca, New York, studied at the Actors Workshop of Ithaca and the American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA) in New York City. Dillon's theater credits include Lucifer in The Mysteries at The Flea, Orchid Receipt Service at MITU580, the titular role in My Name is Rachel Corrie and The Tempest at Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, DC. Other on-screen credits include "Orange Is the New Black," "Master of None," "Younger" and "gen:LOCK," as well as the feature film "The Outside Story".

Lady Macduff

recently concluded filming "The Staircase" for HBOMax directed by Antonio Campos. She can also be seen in Showtime's "The First Lady" directed by Susanne Bier. On stage, she starred in the nationwide tour of Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me. She appeared in the 2019 Academy Award-winning short The Neighbors' Window directed by Marshall Curry and earned the Best Actress Award at the Short Shorts Festival. Maria portrayed Polly on three seasons of "Orange is the New Black". Other film and television credits include: The Outside Story, "The Deuce," "Newsroom," Christine, While We're Young, Martha Marcy May Marlene, Margin Call, "Horace and Pete," "Master of None," "Louie," "13 Reasons Why," and "The Undoing." She made her directorial debut with the Amios Theater Company production of The Loneliest Number (2018 NY Innovative Theater nomination). Other Theatre: If I Forget, The Layover, Belleville (2013 Drama Desk Nomination), Uncle Vanya, In the Next Room (2010 Tony Award nomination), Eurydice and more.

Ensemble

Broadway: Slave Play. Theater credits include: Too Heavy For Your Pocket (Roundabout Theater), A Raisin in the Sun (Williamstown Theater Festival), Father Comes Home from the Wars, Parts 1-3 (Yale Rep/A.C.T), Dead Dog Park (Boz & The Bard / Bedlam), Paradox of the Urban Cliché (Poetic Theater Productions). www.eboniflowers.com

Banquo

recently starred as the scene-stealing "Persephone" in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Hadestown, for which she received a Tony nomination for "Best Featured Actress in a Musical" and won the Outer Critics Circle Award in the same category, among numerous honors. She has appeared in every iteration of Hadestown's development beginning at New York Theatre Workshop, through Edmonton's Citadel Theatre and London's National Theatre, leading to its current, record-breaking Broadway engagement. She made her Broadway debut in the Tony-nominated Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet Of 1812 opposite Josh Groban, for which she won the Theatre World Award. Hadestown and Great Comet mark the latest in her long-time theatre collaborations with Tony-winning director Rachel Chavkin. She can always be found developing new shows with Chavkin's Brooklyn based, devised theater company The Team or with radical performance community Reverend Billy and the Church of Stop Shopping. Amber also memorably starred in Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Obie winning An Octoroon, Taylor Mac's Pulitzer Prize finalist A 24-Decade History Of Popular Music, and Daniel Fish's Bard Summerscape Production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!. On the television side, she can recently be seen recurring as "Gloria Valentine" in Barry Jenkin's Golden Globe Award Winning "The Underground Railroad" for Amazon. Prior to this, she was in Showtime's Emmy-nominated limited series "Escape At Dannemora," directed by Ben Stiller and starring Patricia Arquette, Benicio Del Toro, and Paul Dano. Amber holds an MFA in Acting from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts.

Fleance

Broadway/Off-Broadway: Tom of Warwick in Camelot (Lincoln Center Theater), Young Martius in Coriolanus (The Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park), Gus in Medea (Harvey Theater at Brooklyn Academy of Music). Television: "The Blacklist," "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver," "The Good Fight," "Through the Woods." Film: Weathering with You, Here After, A Case of Blue. Emeka is a native New Yorker, born and raised in Brooklyn. He is super excited to be a part of this production and to work with this incredible cast and creative team.

Duncan

is a founding member, along with Annie-B Parson, of Big Dance Theater. He has co-directed and acted in works for Big Dance since 1991, including commissions from the Brooklyn Academy of Music, The Old Vic (London), The Walker Art Center, Classic Stage Co., New York Live Arts, The Kitchen, and Japan Society. Paul's stage acting credits include Tamburlaine at Theatre For A New Audience, Mud at Mabou Mines, Peace For Mary Francis at The New Group, Young Jean Lee's Lear, The Three Sisters at Classic Stage Company, Richard Maxwell's Samara at Soho Rep, Richard III at Classic Stage Company, Svejk at Theatre for a New Audience, and Mac Wellman's 1965 UU at The Chocolate Factory Theatre. Directing credits include Christina Masciotti's Social Security at the Bushwick Starr, Elephant Room at St. Ann's Warehouse, Young Jean Lee's Obie Award winning, We're Gonna Die, which was reprised at the Meldown Festival in London, featuring David Byrne, Bodycast: An Artist Lecture by Suzanne Bocanegra starring Frances McDormand for the 2014 BAM Next Wave Festival, and Major Bang for The Foundry Theatre at St. Ann's Warehouse. Paul has performed with The Wooster Group in Brace Up!, The Emperor Jones, North Atlantic and The Hairy Ape. Paul's solo show, Cage Shuffle, has toured nationally and internationally since 2017. Paul has acted in over 30 feature films, including Snowpiercer, The Host, Mickey Blue Eyes, Silence of the Lambs, Beloved, Lorenzo's Oil and Philadelphia. His awards include two Bessies (2010, 2002), the Prelude Festival's Frankie Award (2014), the Jacob's Pillow Creativity Award (2007), as well an Obie Award for Big Dance (2000). He has taught in many universities including the Theatre, Dance and Media Department at Harvard University (Spring 2018). He has also taught at Yale, Rutgers and Barnard. Paul currently teaches at New York University.

Macduff's Child

17-year-old Bobbi MacKenzie is an actress, songstress and all out performer who made her Broadway debut as an original cast member of the Tony nominated School of Rock. In the early part of 2015 Bobbi's voice and presence caught the attention of the legendary Andrew Lloyd Webber who later went on to personally offer her the principal role of Tomika in School of Rock at the Winter Garden Theatre and welcomed her to Broadway. At the age of 10 years old Andrew Lloyd Webber's vision for Bobbi MacKenzie continued to reveal itself as he requested that Bobbi represent School of Rock at the "Broadway at the White House" event hosted by Michelle Obama. Bobbi has since been on Good Morning America, The Today Show, The View, The Wendy Williams Show, TEDxPortland, The Tony Awards and numerous local Portland, Oregon TV programs. Bobbi has also recorded/worked with the Grammy award winning producer Rob Cavallo on "If Only You Would Listen" featured on the School of Rock original cast recording. In 2017 Bobbi made her TV debut on NBC's "Chicago PD" as she solidified a reoccurring role as Kevin Atwater's (LaRoyce Hawkins) little sister Vinessa Atwater and has worked with executive producer Eriq La Salle. Since then Bobbi has also appeared on an episode of IFC's "Documentary Now!" and "CHAD" on TBS. Bobbi made her debut singing the national anthem for the NBAs Portland Trailblazers and has since performed for the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Jets, Atlanta Hawks and the San Francisco 49ers. Bobbi can currently be seen in the short film Homeroom which showcases the trials of a homeless eighth grade student in New York City and "Another Day" which follows a young black girl's experiences navigating through Portland's predominantly white schools.

Offstage Cover

Peter Smith is a comedian and actor. Notable on-camera credits include Aidy Bryant's Hulu series "Shrill," Arturo Castro's sketch comedy show "Alternatino," Adult Swim's "Three Busy Debras," Tina Fey's "Girls5eva," and next seen in Searchlight's upcoming feature film Fire Island. A 2018 Comedy Central Clusterfest Up Next select, Peter frequently works on Comedy Central digital projects. Theatre credits include being the first trans person to play all 30+ characters in Doug Wright's I Am My Own Wife (Out Front Theatre) and playing the titular character in Leonard Bernstein's Peter Pan (Bard Summerscape). They run the wildly popular "Bongo Hour" show with Sandy Honig featuring a variety of performers.

Lennox

is the co-founder of Chicago's acclaimed The Gift Theatre and served as its artistic director for twenty years. He has appeared on stages throughout the country, most recently in The Gift's production of Doubt at Steppenwolf. Other select productions: Will Eno's Title and Deed (Lookingglass Theatre-Time Out "Best Actor" Award) as well as Eno's Middletown (Steppenwolf), the inaugural premiere of Andrew Hinderaker's Colossal (Olney Theatre, Kennedy Center), Othello (The Gift, where he played "Iago"), Our Town (Actors Theatre of Louisville), and the world premieres of Hinderaker's Dirty and Suicide, Incorporated, for which Thornton was nominated for a Joseph Jefferson Award. During his 2016 performance in the title role of Richard III (The Gift at Steppenwolf) Thornton became the first actor to ever act onstage while wearing a robotic exoskeleton, pairing not only an actor with a disability with a character with a disability but furthermore using cutting edge technology in order to theatrically complicate the character of Richard III and its discussion around disability, ableism, and representation. The production has since been the subject of podcasts, published essays, and academic papers. Michael won the 2006 Jeff Award for Solo Performance for The Good Thief (The Gift) an hour-long monologue that marked Thornton's return to the stage after two spinal strokes nearly killed him in 2003. Years of physical and speech therapy thanks to The Shirley Ryan Ability Lab (then R.I.C.) put -in Thornton's words- "Humpty Dumpty back together again." On camera, Thornton has acted opposite Oscar Winners Hilary Swank and J.K. Simmons. For two seasons, he played the love interest of six-time Tony Award-winning Audra McDonald on "Private Practice." As a writer, Thornton recently scribed The Gift's radio series Mud City. His plays have been workshopped in New York through Young Playwrights, Inc. and in Chicago through The Second City and American Theatre Company. His play The Princess And The Bear was performed at Western Michigan University and published in excerpt along with his creative non-fiction in Third Coast Press and The Packingtown Review. He was a staff writer for The Paper Machete and has written a novel called A Low Hum. Thornton has directed dozens of productions, including the world premieres of fellow Gift ensemble member David Rabe's Good For Otto (Jeff Nomination-Director) and Cosmologies; the 75th Anniversary production of War of the Worlds, the Chicago premiere of fellow Gift ensemble member Will Eno's Oh, The Humanity (and other exclamations) and Rabe's Hurlyburly all at The Gift; Of Mice and Men (Steppenwolf) the world premieres of Sean Graney's IS N UR B1UDS7REEM and Mark Harvey's LA 8AM (Collaboraction) and Picasso at the Lapin Agile (Noble Fool). Thornton also served as assistant director for Steppenwolf's Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning production of August: Osage County. In addition, his acclaimed improv show, You & Me premiered at Steppenwolf Theatre and has since played on stages throughout Chicago, in Louisville, and in Dublin, Ireland. The Chicago Reader called the show and Thornton's improvisation "masterful." Thornton is one of many co-authors of the cultural plan for the city of Chicago. Michael has taught at Second City, Acting Studio Chicago, Black Box, Green Shirt Studio, Columbia College, DePaul, Roosevelt, and Northwestern University. He was the Improvisation instructor (with mentor Sheldon Patinkin and comedy-partner-for-life Susan Messing) at The School at Steppenwolf for a decade.

Seyton

Broadway: Originated the role of Boo Radley in To Kill a Mockingbird, Officer Krupke in Ivo van Hove's West Side Story. Select Off-Broadway and Regional: An Octoroon, The Flick, What the Constitution Means to Me, The Low Road, Assassins (City Center and CSC), Pocatello, Verité, and Gnit (Actors Theatre of Louisville). Television: "When They See Us," "Evil", "The Blacklist," "Orange Is the New Black," "Law & Order: SVU," "Elementary," "Veep". Danny can be seen in the upcoming Noah Baumbach film White Noise. He is a company member of San Francisco's Campo Santo Theatre.

