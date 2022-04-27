VIDEO: Liza Minnelli Sings '(There's Gonna Be) A Great Day' on Her Way to the Oscars

Michael Feinstein took to Instagram to share a video of Liza Minnelli on her way to the Oscars, singing '(There's Gonna Be) A Great Day'.

"Just found this on my phone. Liza on her way to the Oscars, happy and excited," Feinstein writes in the caption.

In the video, Minnelli is seen in the backseat of a car, cigarette in hand, singing the number a capella.

Check out the video below!

A Tony and Oscar winning Broadway, film and TV star, Liza Minnelli has appeared on Broadway in Flora, The Red Menace -- for which she won the 1965 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical -- Liza, Chicago, The Act (another Tony win in 1978), The Rink, Victor / Victoria, Minnelli on Minnelli and Liza's at the Palace. She also received a special Tony Award in 1978.

She has appeared as herself on TV in Smash, THE VOICE UK, So You Think You Can Dance, The Apprentice and more, and she is also known for her portrayal of Lucille Austero in the now-Netflix-based comedy series Arrested Development.