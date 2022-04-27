Photos: Inside Rehearsals For Encores! INTO THE WOODS, Starring Neil Patrick Harris, Sara Bareilles, and More!

Rehearsals are underway for New York City Center Encores! production of Into the Woods. Directed by Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet with music direction by Encores! Music Director Rob Berman and choreography by Lorin Latarro, the special two week run of Into the Woods (May 4 - 15) is dedicated to the memory of the legendary Stephen Sondheim.

BroadwayWorld was on hand in the rehearsal room, check out the photos below!

Neil Patrick Harris plays The Baker in a cast that also features Sara Bareilles, Denée Benton, Gavin Creel, Jordan Donica, Annie Golden, Albert Guerzon, Ann Harada, Heather Headley, Tiffany Denise Hobbs, Brooke Ishibashi, Kennedy Kanagawa, David Patrick Kelly, Julia Lester, Lauren Mitchell, Shereen Pimentel, Cole Thompson, and David Turner. Joining the company for a finale that highlights the ways theater connects us across time is a 72 person, multigenerational community chorus of New York City seniors and public school students from City Center's Education Department partners, Lenox Hill Neighborhood House, Louis Armstrong Middle School, and Rosie's Theater Kids.

Under the leadership of Artistic Director Lear deBessonet and Producing Creative Director Clint Ramos, the Tony honored Encores! series broadens its embrace with three expressions of musical theater revivals: unearthing hidden gems, an artist's personal lens, and celebrating a classic musical that connects us across generations. Encores! Into the Woods represents this third tenet and ushers in a new annual tradition at City Center celebrating iconic musicals.

The opening night Spring Gala | Encores! Into the Woods on May 4 at 6pm honors New York City Center President and CEO Arlene Shuler for her 19 years of extraordinary service. Shuler will be stepping down following the 2021 - 2022 Season. Funds raised at the Spring Gala allow City Center to build upon her legacy of artistic excellence while upholding its founding mission to provide access to the best in the performing arts for all New Yorkers. Gala packages start at $2,500. For additional details, contact SpecialEvents@NYCityCenter.org or call 212.763.1205.

The final performance of Into the Woods on May 15 will be dedicated to outgoing Encores! Music Director Rob Berman for his 15 years as Encores! Music Director. He will return in future seasons as a guest music director.

Encores! single tickets start at $35. Tickets can be purchased online at NYCityCenter.org, by calling 212.581.1212, or at the City Center Box Office. New York City Center is located at 131 W 55th St between Sixth and Seventh avenues.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas