Photos: Get a First Look at Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga in MACBETH

New production photos are now available for Tony Award winner Sam Gold's Macbeth on Broadway, starring Daniel Craig in his return to Broadway as Macbeth and Ruth Negga's Broadway debut as Lady Macbeth.

MACBETH opens tomorrow, April 28, at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street) at 6:30pm. Tickets for the strictly limited 15-week engagement of MACBETH are now on sale at www.Telecharge.com.

The cast also features Phillip James Brannon ("Servant") as Ross, Grantham Coleman (The Great Society) as MacDuff, Asia Kate Dillon ("Billions") as Malcolm, Tony nominee Maria Dizzia (In The Next Room) as Lady Macduff, Tony nominee Amber Gray (Hadestown) as Banquo, Emeka Guindo (Camelot) as Fleance, Paul Lazar (Silence of the Lambs) as Duncan, Bobbi MacKenzie (School of Rock) as Macduff's Child, Michael Patrick Thornton ("The Red Line") as Lennox, and Danny Wolohan ("Orange Is The New Black") as Seyton. The ensemble is completed by Che Ayende (King Lear), and Eboni Flowers (Slave Play). Stevie Ray Dallimore (Henry IV) is the standby for Daniel Craig. Tina Benko, Lizzy Brooks, Jared Canfield, Peter Smith, and Ronald Emile complete the cast as understudies.

MACBETH features scenic design by Christine Jones, costume design by Suttirat Larlarb, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, original music by Gaelynn Lea, movement by Sam Pinkleton, fight direction by David Leong, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick, hair and wig design by Tommy Kurzman, projection design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, and casting by David Caparelliotis. Michael Sexton & Ayanna Thompson serve as dramaturgy & text consultants and Dawn-Elin Fraser serves as vocal coach. Kevin Bertolacci serves as production stage manager and 101 Productions, Ltd. is the general manager.

MACBETH is produced on Broadway by Barbara Broccoli, The Shubert Organization, Michael G. Wilson, and Frederick Zollo. Christian Anderson, Keith Anderson, Brian Carmody, Patrick Milling-Smith, No Guarantees, Brian Anthony Moreland, Annapurna Theatre, Berdel Productions, Robert Boyett, Caledonia Productions, Empire Street Productions, Jeffrey Finn, John Gore Organization, Mini Cooper, James L. Nederlander, RDR Productions, Daryl Roth and Orin Wolf.

Patrick Daly serves as Executive Producer.

A tale of malice, matrimony and murder, MACBETH tells the story of one couple's obsession with power-and their guilt after doing the unthinkable. For 15 weeks only, this thrilling new production will capture the passion and ferocity of Shakespeare's most haunting text like never before.

For more information visit www.macbethbroadway.com.