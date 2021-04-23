Wake Up With BWW 4/23: First Look at Audra McDonald, Phillipa Soo, and More in THE BITE

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

The casting of the UK tour of Priscilla Queen of the Desert has caused backlash after a cis male was cast in the role of Bernadette after the production held an open casting call for trans performers. Hear the producers' response below.

Watch Audra McDonald, Phillipa Soo, Steven Pasquale, Beth Leavel and more battle COVID zombies in the first trailer for The Bite, a new online series!

1) PRISCILLA Producers Respond to Casting Controversy - 'We Believe We Have Cast the Very Best Performers to Portray all the Parts'

It was recently announced that the UK tour of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert would be resuming in June 2021. However, the casting of the tour has caused backlash after a cis male was cast in the role of Bernadette after the production held an open casting call for trans performers. . (more...)

2) Social Roundup: The Theater Community Gathers for a March on Broadway

A March on Broadway was held today, April 22. See tweets, photos, and videos from those in attendance at today's event.. (more...)

3) Kyle Dean Massey and Taylor Frey Are Expecting First Child

Company star Kyle Dean Massey and his husband, fellow Broadway veteran Taylor Frey, have just announced that they are expecting their first child. . (more...)

4) VIDEO: Christine Baranski Shares Her Favorite Tony Awards Memories

Christine Baranski discusses working in film and television during a pandemic and shares her most memorable Tony Awards moments.. (more...)

What we're watching: Audra McDonald, Phillipa Soo, Steven Pasquale, Beth Leavel and More Battle Covid Zombies in THE BITE First Trailer

The dark comedy follows the lives of two neighbors, Rachel (McDonald) and Lily (Schilling), as they navigate life in quarantine in New York City.

While Rachel juggles her many telemedicine clients as well as a shaky, passionless marriage, Lily is upstairs just trying to convince her Wall Street clientele that her very specific skillset is still just as valuable over video as it was in person. When an unexpected, deadly second wave of the virus arrives, we follow these two women as they face unprecedented times while still juggling their careers, their loved ones... and possibly...the end of the world?

