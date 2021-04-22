Brittney Johnson to Teach Virtual Masterclass Through Stage Door

Brittney Johnson is teaching a masterclass through BroadwayWorld's Stage Door on April 25 at 2pm ET!

Sheteaches acting through song, monologue and scene work. Brittney Johnson is an accomplished Broadway actress. She translates her experience in the industry into workshops, masterclasses, and speaking engagements to better prepare students and industry professionals for all the facets of life as a Performing Artist. The final half hour will include a Q&A with the opportunity for participants to ask questions.

Tickets are also on sale for those wishing to audit (observe only) the class. Those participants will not be able to interact with Brittney, or perform for her, but may submit questions for her to answer during the Q&A.

Brittney Johnson is an accomplished Broadway actress. Most recently she made Broadway History by becoming the first Woman of Color to play Glinda in Wicked on Broadway. Other Broadway credits include Les Miserables (Eponine), Motown the Musical (u/s Diana Ross), Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Little Eva), Sunset Boulevard, and Kristin Chenoweth's : For The Girls. Brittney is also a sought after Audition and Vocal Performance Coach. She translates her experience in the industry into workshops, masterclasses, and speaking engagements to better prepare students and industry professionals for all the facets of life as a Performing Artist. As an Artistic Life Coach, Brittney advises and encourages artists of all walks of life, helping them discover and reach their highest potential in their personal and professional lives. It is Brittney's goal and desire to spread joy and encourage empathy through her artistry and outreach.