VIDEO: Audra McDonald, Phillipa Soo, Steven Pasquale, Beth Leavel and More Battle Covid Zombies in THE BITE First Trailer

Broadway stars Audra McDonald, Phillipa Soo, Steven Pasquale, Will Swenson, Leslie Uggams, Jackie Hoffman and Beth Leavel, join Orange is the New Black star Taylor Schilling on the new Spectrum Originals series, The Bite.

The dark comedy follows the lives of two neighbors, Rachel (McDonald) and Lily (Schilling), as they navigate life in quarantine in New York City.

While Rachel juggles her many telemedicine clients as well as a shaky, passionless marriage, Lily is upstairs just trying to convince her Wall Street clientele that her very specific skillset is still just as valuable over video as it was in person. When an unexpected, deadly second wave of the virus arrives, we follow these two women as they face unprecedented times while still juggling their careers, their loved ones... and possibly...the end of the world?

See the first trailer here:

All episodes of The Bite will drop on Friday, May 21 available exclusively (and for free) on demand to Spectrum video subscribers. Learn more here.