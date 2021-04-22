Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Social Roundup: The Theater Community Gathers for a March on Broadway

The March on Broadway started at Columbus Circle and continues to the Winter Garden Theatre, Actors' Equity offices, Scott Rudin's offices, & more.

Apr. 22, 2021  

A March on Broadway was held today, April 22. Starting at Columbus Circle, members of the theater community gathered in response not only to stories of workplace abuse from producer Scott Rudin as reported in The Hollywood Reporter, but also the issue of transparency from the Actor's Equity Association and the overall lack of representation for the BIPOC, AAPI, Trans, Non-Binary, and gender-nonconforming communities that have come to light during the shutdown.

Actors/activists Nattalyee Randall (@50milerunforjusticeprotest) and Courtney Daniels (@randomblackgirllll) planned the march, sharing the following demands:

1. Scott Rudin to be removed from the Broadway League - If he is not removed from the Broadway League, we want restoration. We want Scott to publicly choose 20 BIPOC run theatres and donate a LARGE SUM of money to them.

2. A full list of organizations that AEA is working with to help Black, Indigenous, and POC feel safer.

3. A full report of how the 2020 Equity dues were spent and what percentage is being spent to help conversations around diversity.

4. Achieve greater inclusion for trans, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming artists.

5. We want visibility on how the national council votes for policies. We also want efforts to improve diversity within the council.

6. We want to achieve greater inclusion for artists with visible and nonvisible differing abilities.

Those in attendance shared tweets, photos, and videos from the march. Read more in the roundup below.

Article image courtesy of Laura Heywood/BroadwayGirl NYC on Twitter.


