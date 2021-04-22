Social Roundup: The Theater Community Gathers for a March on Broadway
The March on Broadway started at Columbus Circle and continues to the Winter Garden Theatre, Actors' Equity offices, Scott Rudin's offices, & more.
A March on Broadway was held today, April 22. Starting at Columbus Circle, members of the theater community gathered in response not only to stories of workplace abuse from producer Scott Rudin as reported in The Hollywood Reporter, but also the issue of transparency from the Actor's Equity Association and the overall lack of representation for the BIPOC, AAPI, Trans, Non-Binary, and gender-nonconforming communities that have come to light during the shutdown.
Actors/activists Nattalyee Randall (@50milerunforjusticeprotest) and Courtney Daniels (@randomblackgirllll) planned the march, sharing the following demands:
1. Scott Rudin to be removed from the Broadway League - If he is not removed from the Broadway League, we want restoration. We want Scott to publicly choose 20 BIPOC run theatres and donate a LARGE SUM of money to them.
2. A full list of organizations that AEA is working with to help Black, Indigenous, and POC feel safer.
3. A full report of how the 2020 Equity dues were spent and what percentage is being spent to help conversations around diversity.
4. Achieve greater inclusion for trans, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming artists.
5. We want visibility on how the national council votes for policies. We also want efforts to improve diversity within the council.
6. We want to achieve greater inclusion for artists with visible and nonvisible differing abilities.
Those in attendance shared tweets, photos, and videos from the march. Read more in the roundup below.
Article image courtesy of Laura Heywood/BroadwayGirl NYC on Twitter.
so proud today! thank yall for coming out today to the #MarchOnBroadway this is JUST thee beginning pic.twitter.com/X345iWM5kp- ✨Sis✨ (@ucancallmesis) April 22, 2021
April 22, 2021
MARCH ON BROADWAY pic.twitter.com/gyYIAMuJdi- aoe?Sisaoe? (@ucancallmesis) April 22, 2021
March on Broadway https://t.co/0W0l4LmqXV- Marti 2021 (@MartiGCummings) April 22, 2021
Impressive turnout for the March on Broadway. Columbus Circle is filled. pic.twitter.com/AXTftpvXVT- Lady WhistleDiep (aka Diep Tran) (@diepthought) April 22, 2021
Where are you? #BroadwayFightsBack #MarchOnBroadway pic.twitter.com/yvHH1H6oX6- Papi Magick aoe? (@JaimeCepero) April 22, 2021
We comin @ActorsEquity pic.twitter.com/p1QDkw7WMv- Papi Magick ✨ (@JaimeCepero) April 22, 2021
#broadwaygoesbrown #broadwayfightsback pic.twitter.com/YLyxnu8mA2- Xel (@XellieBee) April 22, 2021
#MarchOnBroadway pic.twitter.com/KhEaT10vES- Imani Denson-Pittman (@RaptorsRock) April 22, 2021
#marchonbroadway #decentralizebway #inclusion #transparency #accessibility pic.twitter.com/Ih1DPzVGmD- Rob Rokicki (@rrokicks) April 22, 2021
Incredible closing speech from @EdenEspinosa. Now we walk down Broadway! pic.twitter.com/ekREnjjXp7- Meg (@megmnyc) April 22, 2021
More AMAZING words from @ucancallmesis as we march down 7th Ave pic.twitter.com/owpNyAKR81- Meg (@megmnyc) April 22, 2021
"The experiences I had at @dearevanhansen were blatant racism." Former understudy @ThisIs_Essence tells of backstage abuses at the show, like being told she "wasn't fooling anyone into thinking she could be WASPish" as Zoe - the role she was hired to play. #broadwayfightsback pic.twitter.com/Dr9alWwX9A- Laura Heywood BroadwayGirlNYC (@BroadwayGirlNYC) April 22, 2021
"We are NOT powerless. We are POWER FULL!" - @ucancallmesis #broadwayfightsback pic.twitter.com/1Sim0xYSXn- Laura Heywood BroadwayGirlNYC (@BroadwayGirlNYC) April 22, 2021
Crowds gathering at Columbus Circle. Friends hugging. Voices loud. Presence strong. #broadwayfightsback pic.twitter.com/WIsNSlL1eo- Laura Heywood BroadwayGirlNYC (@BroadwayGirlNYC) April 22, 2021
The turnout so far at the #MarchOnBroadway. Tons more people are around and behind the monument. I'll be covering this event today, but also attending as an advocate. This is an important moment. pic.twitter.com/BQuAVci4c7- Meg (@megmnyc) April 22, 2021
We demand a truly inclusive workspace for Black folx, Indigenous folx, folx of Color, Disabled, Trans, Deaf, and Disabled folx @ActorsEquity. We demand Scott Rudin be placed on the Do Not Work list. Time to show up for the actors you were put in place to protect #MarchOnBroadway pic.twitter.com/LWdPTn32wx- Afton (@aftonwelch) April 22, 2021
The @1010WINS Jam Cam shows the #BroadwayFightsBack #demonstration now on 7th Avenue approaching 34th Street, near @TheGarden & #PennStation.@WINSTRAFFICNYC pic.twitter.com/5ZXw3Z9fP6- Greg Rice (@GregRice1010) April 22, 2021
On the move: #broadwayfightsback pic.twitter.com/8a6xnDF6v2- Howard Sherman (@HESherman) April 22, 2021
Marching with my theatre people this afternoon down Broadway - boots on the ground - because it matters #MarchOnBroadway pic.twitter.com/3aleV2OpEB- david malachowski (@davemalachowski) April 22, 2021
#MarchOnBroadway pic.twitter.com/kALNYEqdKn- Madison Moore (she/they) (@MadisonCMoore1) April 22, 2021
A post shared by Laurel Harris (@laurelnyc)