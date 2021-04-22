Social Roundup: The Theater Community Gathers for a March on Broadway

A March on Broadway was held today, April 22. Starting at Columbus Circle, members of the theater community gathered in response not only to stories of workplace abuse from producer Scott Rudin as reported in The Hollywood Reporter, but also the issue of transparency from the Actor's Equity Association and the overall lack of representation for the BIPOC, AAPI, Trans, Non-Binary, and gender-nonconforming communities that have come to light during the shutdown.

Actors/activists Nattalyee Randall (@50milerunforjusticeprotest) and Courtney Daniels (@randomblackgirllll) planned the march, sharing the following demands:

1. Scott Rudin to be removed from the Broadway League - If he is not removed from the Broadway League, we want restoration. We want Scott to publicly choose 20 BIPOC run theatres and donate a LARGE SUM of money to them.

2. A full list of organizations that AEA is working with to help Black, Indigenous, and POC feel safer.

3. A full report of how the 2020 Equity dues were spent and what percentage is being spent to help conversations around diversity.

4. Achieve greater inclusion for trans, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming artists.

5. We want visibility on how the national council votes for policies. We also want efforts to improve diversity within the council.

6. We want to achieve greater inclusion for artists with visible and nonvisible differing abilities.

Those in attendance shared tweets, photos, and videos from the march. Read more in the roundup below.

Article image courtesy of Laura Heywood/BroadwayGirl NYC on Twitter.

so proud today! thank yall for coming out today to the #MarchOnBroadway this is JUST thee beginning pic.twitter.com/X345iWM5kp - ✨Sis✨ (@ucancallmesis) April 22, 2021

March on Broadway https://t.co/0W0l4LmqXV - Marti 2021 (@MartiGCummings) April 22, 2021

Impressive turnout for the March on Broadway. Columbus Circle is filled. pic.twitter.com/AXTftpvXVT - Lady WhistleDiep (aka Diep Tran) (@diepthought) April 22, 2021

Incredible closing speech from @EdenEspinosa. Now we walk down Broadway! pic.twitter.com/ekREnjjXp7 - Meg (@megmnyc) April 22, 2021

More AMAZING words from @ucancallmesis as we march down 7th Ave pic.twitter.com/owpNyAKR81 - Meg (@megmnyc) April 22, 2021

"The experiences I had at @dearevanhansen were blatant racism." Former understudy @ThisIs_Essence tells of backstage abuses at the show, like being told she "wasn't fooling anyone into thinking she could be WASPish" as Zoe - the role she was hired to play. #broadwayfightsback pic.twitter.com/Dr9alWwX9A - Laura Heywood BroadwayGirlNYC (@BroadwayGirlNYC) April 22, 2021