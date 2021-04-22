Kyle Dean Massey and Taylor Frey Are Expecting First Child

Company star Kyle Dean Massey and his husband, fellow Broadway veteran Taylor Frey, have just announced that they are expecting their first child.

"We are excited beyond measure to make this announcement," writes Massey. "We couldn't have done this without the incredible team of people who gave us so much to make this dream a reality: our physicians, attorneys and most especially our fabulous egg donor and amazing surrogate."

BroadwayWorld sends our congratulations to the happy couple.

Frey has appeared on Broadway in Finian's Rainbow and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

Kyle Dean Massey will next appear on Broadway in Company. He is best known for his work on Broadway in Pippin, Next to Normal, Wicked, Xanadu, and The Boys in the Band, and to television audiences as Kevin Bicks from ABC's "Nashville." In addition to his four seasons on "Nashville" (ABC), Massey has also appeared on "The Good Wife" (CBS), "Inside Amy Schumer" (CC), "High Maintenance" (HBO), "Up All Night" (NBC), "Hart of Dixie" (CW), "Cupid" (ABC), "Dangerous Book for Boys" (Amazon), Sex And the City 2 (HBO Films), Contest, and After Party. He has also performed on "Good Morning America," "CBS Early Show," "Live with Regis & Kelly," "Live from Lincoln Center," and "The 62nd Annual Tony Awards." He also lends his voice as a voice-over artist for two Emmy Award-winning children's programs on Nickelodeon, "Peter Rabbit," and "Sunny Day." Internationally, Massey starred in Pippin at the The Royal Theatre in Amsterdam, played the title role in Jekyll & Hyde in Seoul, played Billy Lawlor in 42nd Street in Tokyo, and starred in Casi Normales in Buenos Aires. As a vocalist, he has performed across the country in pops concerts with symphony orchestras and in more intimate cabaret settings with his one man show.