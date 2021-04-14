Wake Up With BWW 4/14: Glenn Close on the SUNSET BOULEVARD Film, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

The Phantom of the Opera's orchestra will be cut in half upon the production's return to the West End. BroadwayWorld has confirmed from a representative for the Broadway production that the New York version of the show will re-open with full orchestrations and with the same set.

Glenn Close has given further information about the long-awaited film adaptation of Sunset Boulevard. She said that it is 'ready to go' and she hopes they begin shooting this summer!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Will Re-Open on Broadway with Full Orchestrations

2) THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Will Re-Open on Broadway with Full Orchestrations

2) Kennedy Center Announces 2021-2022 Theater Season Featuring HAMILTON, HADESTOWN and More

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts today announced its 2021-2022 Theater season featuring hit Broadway musicals, acclaimed plays, Kennedy Center productions, special programming for the Center's 50th Anniversary, and more, beginning in October 2021.. (more...)

3) Lincoln Center Will Transform Josie Robertson Plaza Into Green Space

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts today announced that Mimi Lien, celebrated set designer and MacArthur Genius grantee, has been commissioned to physically reimagine Josie Robertson Plaza as part of Restart Stages. "The GREEN" will transform the approximately 14,000 square feet of open, concrete expanse surrounding the Revson Fountain into an environment that invites New Yorkers to relax and enjoy the open, park-like space.. (more...)

4) Glenn Close Reveals SUNSET BOULEVARD Film is 'All Ready to Go'

Glenn Close has given further information about the long-awaited film adaptation of Sunset Boulevard. Close was asked if we will ever get to see her revive her iconic role of Norma Desmond on the big screen.. (more...)

5) George Clooney, Julianna Margulies, Noah Wyle, Gloria Reuben, and the Cast of ER Will Reunite on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that the cast of "ER" will reunite on "Stars In The House" for a special Earth Day episode benefiting Waterkeeper Alliance.. (more...)

What we're watching: Kelli O'Hara, Danny Burstein, Lesli Margherita, Jessica Vosk and More Get Vaccinated!

In conjunction with the launching of the Broadway Vaccination site on April 12th in the heart of the theatre district in NYC, Jeffrey Schecter, the creator of the A Chorus Line in Quarantine, brings us a fun and inspiring video to encourage others to get vaccinated!

Featuring Kelli O'Hara, Jessica Vosk, Rob McClure (and his vaccinator, Fran!), Raymond J. Lee, Danny Burstein, Lesli Margherita, Emily Skinner, Jordan Roth, Savion Glover, Alexandra Silber, Jamie Torcellini, Heather Parcells, Lance Roberts, Melissa Greenspan, Jeffrey Schecter, Michael Paternostro, Jay and Pam Winnick, Charlie Alterman, Shina Morris, Sara Esty, Kim Shriver, Jennifer Lamberts Stanton, Ben Rappaport, Jenny Hill, Jen Donohoo, David and Liz Josefsberg, Mara Davi Gaines and her mom, Larry Lelli, Stephen Nachamie, Fred Schecter and Barbara, Leavy Bruckenstein, Karl Kenzler Tess Primack, Sarah F. Parker, Zach McNally, and James T. Lane.

Social Butterfly: Elizabeth Stanley Reveals She is Expecting Her First Child With Charlie Murphy

Elizabeth Stanley has announced on Instagram that she is expecting her first child with Charlie Murphy! The news comes after she announced her engagement to theatre artist Murphy in January 2020. The pair had wedding plans for later last year that were put on hold due to COVID-19.

"Oh hey! Spring is poppin!" Stanley writes in the Instagram caption showing off her baby bump. In the photo, she's flashing a peace sign, and clarifies that it is not a number 2, for twins.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!