VIDEO: Kelli O'Hara, Danny Burstein, Lesli Margherita, Jessica Vosk and More Get Vaccinated!

In conjunction with the launching of the Broadway Vaccination site on April 12th in the heart of the theatre district in NYC, Jeffrey Schecter, the creator of the A Chorus Line in Quarantine, brings us a fun and inspiring video to encourage others to get vaccinated!

Featuring Kelli O'Hara, Jessica Vosk, Rob McClure (and his vaccinator, Fran!), Raymond J. Lee, Danny Burstein, Lesli Margherita, Emily Skinner, Jordan Roth, Savion Glover, Alexandra Silber, Jamie Torcellini, Heather Parcells, Lance Roberts, Melissa Greenspan, Jeffrey Schecter, Michael Paternostro, Jay and Pam Winnick, Charlie Alterman, Shina Morris, Sara Esty, Kim Shriver, Jennifer Lamberts Stanton, Ben Rappaport, Jenny Hill, Jen Donohoo, David and Liz Josefsberg, Mara Davi Gaines and her mom, Larry Lelli, Stephen Nachamie, Fred Schecter and Barbara, Leavy Bruckenstein, Karl Kenzler Tess Primack, Sarah F. Parker, Zach McNally, and James T. Lane.

"I am so moved by the pictures i've seen of my friends getting vaccinated that I wanted everyone to see them. I thought it would be beautiful to see how the Broadway community comes out for each other in great times of need. So many friends and colleagues I look up to and admire, doing their part to keep safe. I thought others might feel the same. So, I created this montage, "Broadway Gets Vaccinated," in the hopes that it will inspire others to get vaccinated."

This Pop-Up Vaccination site on 47th/7th Ave in Times Square, operated by ATC Healthcare Services and staffed by many of our own theatrical community, will give priority to the Broadway community to help get our industry up and running again!

To learn more about how to set up an appointment, please check out your union websites and email communications. The site will be fully operational by Tuesday, April 13th!

Learn more and book an appointment at Vaccine FinderCVSNY.GOV.