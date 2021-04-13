THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Will Re-Open on Broadway with Full Orchestrations

Click Here for More Articles on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The Phantom of the Opera's orchestra will be cut in half upon the production's return to the West End. The orchestra previously consisted of 27 musicians and now will include just 14.

Now BroadwayWorld has confirmed from a representative for the Broadway production that the New York version of the show will re-open with full orchestrations and with the same set. "Independent of the London production, it's to be determined what tech and safety upgrades might be necessary for New York's physical production, having been dormant a year," he said.

As previously reported, The Phantom of the Opera is currently planning for a June 2021 return to the West End. The return date of the Broadway production has not yet been announced.

Broadway's blockbuster phenomenon, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, directed by the late Harold Prince, is one of the world's all-time most successful entertainment properties. Produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group, The Phantom of the Opera has been the longest-running show in Broadway history for well over a decade, and its astounding longevity in New York and around the world is unprecedented.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy