Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
Click Here for More Articles on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Will Re-Open on Broadway with Full Orchestrations

Unlike the London production, the New York version of Phantom will re-open with full orchestrations and with the same set.

Apr. 13, 2021  
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Will Re-Open on Broadway with Full Orchestrations

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The Phantom of the Opera's orchestra will be cut in half upon the production's return to the West End. The orchestra previously consisted of 27 musicians and now will include just 14.

Now BroadwayWorld has confirmed from a representative for the Broadway production that the New York version of the show will re-open with full orchestrations and with the same set. "Independent of the London production, it's to be determined what tech and safety upgrades might be necessary for New York's physical production, having been dormant a year," he said.

As previously reported, The Phantom of the Opera is currently planning for a June 2021 return to the West End. The return date of the Broadway production has not yet been announced.

Broadway's blockbuster phenomenon, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, directed by the late Harold Prince, is one of the world's all-time most successful entertainment properties. Produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group, The Phantom of the Opera has been the longest-running show in Broadway history for well over a decade, and its astounding longevity in New York and around the world is unprecedented.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Broadway Definition Poster
Triple Threat T-Shirt
BroadwayWorld Hoodie

Related Articles
PHANTOMs Orchestra Will Be Reduced Upon West End Reopening Photo

PHANTOM's Orchestra Will Be Reduced Upon West End Reopening

PHANTOM Is Seeking Diverse Video Submissions for Future Christines Photo

PHANTOM Is Seeking Diverse Video Submissions for Future Christines

Cameron Mackintoshs New Production of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Make its Australian Prem Photo

Cameron Mackintosh's New Production of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Make its Australian Premiere at the Sydney Opera House

Redesigned Her Majestys Theatre Will Blur the Boundary for PHANTOM Photo

Redesigned Her Majesty's Theatre Will 'Blur the Boundary' for PHANTOM


More Hot Stories For You