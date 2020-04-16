Must Watch: A CHORUS LINE Revival Cast Reunites In Quarantine!

And it's a singular sensation!

What started out as a fun project during the 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic quarantine on a private Facebook group evolved into something emotional, nostalgic, and uniquely unifying amidst a very dark and isolated period in humanity. Now, more than a decade after their closing night, 44 cast members of the Broadway revival of "A Chorus Line" share what brought them all together "again". It was... 5, 6, 7, 8.

A CHORUS LINE IN QUARANTINE was the brainchild of Jeffrey "Shecky" Schecter, who played Mike in the original Broadway revival cast. On March 31st, just around the two-week mark of the quarantine, Shecky reached out with a fun proposition to his fellow cast mates to do a clean "mark" through the opening combo for fun in whatever living circumstances everyone was quarantining in and he (or someone) would throw them together. Enter Heather Parcells (who played Judy Turner in the revival). She volunteered to edit the project and reached out to everyone from the cast who wasn't on Facebook. The comment train started, and the opening combo videos started rolling in from the cast who has been dispersed all over the globe during the decade following the closing of the show in August, 2008. Cast members live in New York, Japan, Australia, California, Florida, Maine, and New Jersey, to name a few locales. Each cast member began putting their own personal touch on the combination. From fully produced comedic sketches to topical jokes about the pandemic to full out dance explosions, but each maintaining the sheer JOY of getting to dance.

"As people started to share their videos on the Facebook group, a reunion began despite the isolation," says the team. "We became a cast again. We interacted again. We supported each other's dancing again, we were rooting for the next video to see how the next person would spin it. It became our morning coffee. It became our morning dose of positivity. Written positivity was rampant and we all no longer felt alone. We were all looking forward to something. While we currently live in a completely uncertain world, having knowledge of something good coming our way was enough to get us through the next day."

Now it's time to share their joy with everyone. Because, after all... it's what they did for love.

Conceived by: Jeffrey Schecter. Edited by: Heather Parcells. Starring: (in order of appearance) Jason Tam, Michael Berresse, Heather Parcells, Bryan Knowlton, Michelle Arevena, Denis Lambert, Jeffrey Schecter, Deidre Goodwin, Mara Davi, Lorin Latarro, Natalie Cortez, Chryssie Whitehead, E. Clayton Cornelius, Yuka Takara, Tyler Hanes, Alisan Porter, Tony Yazbeck, Jessica Lee Goldyn, Brad Anderson, Lyndy Franklin, Jessica Lea Patty, Liza B. Domingo, Todd Anderson, Courtney Laine Mazza, Eric Sciotto, Katherine Tokarz, Michael Gruber, Kevin Worley, Jenifer Foote, Aaron J. Albano, Dena DiGiacinto, Tommy Berkland, Deanna Aguinaga, Deone Zanotto, Kimberly Dawn Nuemann, Lisa Ho, Kim Shriver, J. Elaine Marcos, Paul McGill, Melissa Lone, Kurt Domoney, Mike Cannon, Mario Lopez, Charlotte d'Amboise, and Terrance Mann.

