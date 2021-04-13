Glenn Close Reveals SUNSET BOULEVARD Film is 'All Ready to Go'

Glenn Close has given further information about the long-awaited film adaptation of Sunset Boulevard.

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Close was asked if we will ever get to see her revive her iconic role of Norma Desmond on the big screen.

"Well, we're all ready to go," she revealed. "It's just the craziness of all the backlog out of COVID. We're just waiting to get the final money together and to be given the final green light."

On a potential start date for filming, Close said, "I hope we're shooting it later this summer."

Read more on Los Angeles Times.

Based on Billy Wilder's classic Academy Award-winning film, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning Best Musical SUNSET BOULEVARD features a celebrated book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton.

In her mansion on Sunset Boulevard, faded, silent-screen goddess, Norma Desmond, lives in a fantasy world. Impoverished screen writer, Joe Gillis, on the run from debt collectors, stumbles into her reclusive world. Persuaded to work on Norma's 'masterpiece', a film script that she believes will put her back in front of the cameras, he is seduced by her and her luxurious life-style. Joe becomes entrapped in a claustrophobic world until his love for another woman leads him to try and break free with dramatic consequences.

Before it premiered as a Broadway musical, SUNSET BOULEVARD was first performed in London's West End at the Adelphi Theatre in 1993 starring Patti LuPone, where it ran for almost four years and played to nearly two million people. The American premiere was at the Shubert Theatre in Century City, Los Angeles in December 1993 with Glenn Close as Norma. The musical was an instant success and played 369 performances before moving to Broadway in 1994 with, what was then, the biggest advance in Broadway history, at $37.5 million.