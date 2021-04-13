Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PHOTO: Elizabeth Stanley Reveals She is Expecting Her First Child With Charlie Murphy

The news comes after she announced her engagement to theatre artist Charlie Murphy in January 2020.

Apr. 13, 2021  

Elizabeth Stanley has announced on Instagram that she is expecting her first child with Charlie Murphy! The news comes after she announced her engagement to theatre artist Murphy in January 2020. The pair had wedding plans for later last year that were put on hold due to COVID-19.

"Oh hey! Spring is poppin!" Stanley writes in the Instagram caption showing off her baby bump. In the photo, she's flashing a peace sign, and clarifies that it is not a number 2, for twins.

Stanley recently received a Tony nomination for her performance in Jagged Little Pill. She made her Broadway debut in the 2006 revival of Company, and has also starred on Broadway in Cry-Baby, Million Dollar Quartet, and On the Town. She was in the 2009 tour of Xanadu, and the 2015 tour of The Bridges of Madison County in addition to numerous TV credits such as Fringe, All My Children, The Affair, and The Get Down.

Murphy is a co-founder of Esperance Theater Company, where he currently serves as managing director. Notable stage credits include Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park productions of All's Well That Ends Well and Measure for Measure.


