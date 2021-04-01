Wake Up With BWW 4/1: Jenn Colella, Telly Leung, and Kate Rockwell Join Stage Door Masterclass Series, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

BroadwayWorld is excited to announce the next lineup of stars joining our Stage Door Masterclass series! The performers joining the series are Telly Leung (May 2nd), Jenn Colella (May 16th), and Kate Rockwell (May 23rd)! They join the lineup of previously announced performers including Dana Steingold (April 18th), Kerry Butler (April 19th), and Brittney Johnson (April 25th).

The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment has announced that "Wake Up: Why Social Responsibility in Theatre Matters' will premiere on television on April 2. The series is inspired by, and will feature cast members from, Jagged Little Pill!

1) New TV Series Inspired by JAGGED LITTLE PILL Premieres This Week

The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment has announced that "Wake Up: Why Social Responsibility in Theatre Matters' will premiere on television on April 2.. (more...)

2) New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of March 29 - Lin-Manuel Miranda's IN THE HEIGHTS Book, and More!

by Stephi Wild

This week's list includes Lin-Manuel Miranda's new book In the Heights: Finding Home, the Original London Cast recording of Amelie, a DVD/Blu-ray of the original London cast of An American in Paris, and more!. (more...)

3) AJR on Their Love For Broadway and How it Inspired Their Latest Single 'BANG!'

AJR, the pop band trio comprised of brothers Adam, Jack, and Ryan Met, are speaking out about how Broadway inspired their latest single, 'BANG!'. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge returns today at 2pm! Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Today's special guest is Matt Doyle. Tune in here!

- The Met's nightly streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Verdi's Il Trovatore Starring Eva Marton, Dolora Zajick, Luciano Pavarotti, Sherrill Milnes, and Jeffrey Wells, conducted by James Levine. Production by Fabrizio Melano. From October 15, 1988. Tune in here!

- Tonight's episode of Stars in the House is a Game Night with guests TBA. Tune in at 8pm here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Jenn Colella, Telly Leung & Kate Rockwell Join Stage Door's Masterclass Lineup - Now On Sale!

BroadwayWorld is excited to announce the next lineup of stars joining our Stage Door Masterclass series!

The performers joining the series are Telly Leung (May 2nd), Jenn Colella (May 16th), and Kate Rockwell (May 23rd)!

They join the lineup of previously announced performers including Dana Steingold (April 18th), Kerry Butler (April 19th), and Brittney Johnson (April 25th).

What we're listening to: Freestyle Love Supreme Talks FLS Academy, Recent Documentary & More on BROADWAY GIVES BACK PODCAST

Today, Wednesday, March 31st, Freestyle Love Supreme crew members Anthony "Two-Touch" Veneziale, Chris "Shockwave" Sullivan, Aneesa "Young Nees" Folds, and Andrew "Jelly Donut" Bancroft join Jan Friedlander Svendsen (Chief Creative Officer for the Charity Network) on the Broadway Gives Back Podcast to discuss their personal hip-hop and improv journeys; the FLS Academy; their GRAMMY-nominated documentary ("We Are Freestyle Love Supreme"); and much more. FLS also performs an impromptu freestyle rap live on the podcast!

