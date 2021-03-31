Jenn Colella, Telly Leung & Kate Rockwell Join Stage Door's Masterclass Lineup - Now On Sale!

BroadwayWorld is excited to announce the next lineup of stars joining our Stage Door Masterclass series!

The performers joining the series are Telly Leung (May 2nd), Jenn Colella (May 16th), and Kate Rockwell (May 23rd)!

They join the lineup of previously announced performers including Dana Steingold (April 18th), Kerry Butler (April 19th), and Brittney Johnson (April 25th).

Each class will include a limited number of participants who can sing, and receive feedback before singing again.

Observation spots are also on sale to observe the class. Observers will not be able to participate in the class but can submit questions during the first hour for the Q&A portion which is the last half hour of the class!