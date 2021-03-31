LISTEN: Freestyle Love Supreme Talks FLS Academy, Recent Documentary & More on BROADWAY GIVES BACK PODCAST

Today, Wednesday, March 31st, Freestyle Love Supreme crew members Anthony "Two-Touch" Veneziale, Chris "Shockwave" Sullivan, Aneesa "Young Nees" Folds, and Andrew "Jelly Donut" Bancroft join Jan Friedlander Svendsen (Chief Creative Officer for the Charity Network) on the Broadway Gives Back Podcast to discuss their personal hip-hop and improv journeys; the FLS Academy; their GRAMMY-nominated documentary ("We Are Freestyle Love Supreme"); and much more. FLS also performs an impromptu freestyle rap live on the podcast!

Listen below!

FLS Academy is the first ever freestyle school created and run directly by FLS members, including teachers and guest facilitators, in partnership with long-time FLS producers Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ars Nova founders Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Hamilton co-producer Jill Furman.

The Broadway Gives Back Podcast is the first podcast devoted to the intersection of Broadway and philanthropy and is available exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.