New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of March 29 - Lin-Manuel Miranda's IN THE HEIGHTS Book, and More!

Need something new to read, watch, or listen to? Check out this week's list of new and upcoming releases!

This week's list includes Lin-Manuel Miranda's new book In the Heights: Finding Home, the Original London Cast recording of Amelie, a DVD/Blu-ray of the original London cast of An American in Paris, and more!

Check out the full list below!

Music Now Available:

Amanda McBroom: "Send in the Clowns"

Purchase on mp3/at iTunes.

Grumpy Old Men

World premiere recording of score by Neil Berg (music) and Nick Meglin (lyrics). Cast includes Ed Dixon, Mark Jacoby, with Leslie Stevens and featuring Sally Struthers and Hal Linden, plus Brenda Braxton, Doug Eskew, Kevin Massey, Laura Woyasz, John Battagliese, Blake Hammond, Eric Jon Mahlum.

Purchase on mp3/at iTunes.

Paradise Blue

Williamstown Theatre Festival production of Dominique Morisseau's play. Kristolyn Lloyd, André Holland, Keith Randolph Smith, Simone Missick.

Purchase Audible Audiobook.

Swingin' with the Music of Broadway

Laura Osnes, John Tartaglia, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, Kay Trinidad, and Jewelle Blackman, Brittney Johnson, Pablo Rossil, and the SWTM band. "Overture/Give My Regards to Broadway," "Green Finch and Linnet Bird," "The Schuyler Sisters," "Put on Your Sunday Clothes," "If I Were a Bell," "If I Loved You," "Master of the House," "King Herod's Song," "Popular," "Til There Was You," "Finale."

Purchase on mp3/at iTunes.

Zachary James and Charity Wicks: On Broadway

Bass-baritone singer/actor Zachary James (The Addams Family) with pianist Charity Wicks, live from Chris' Jazz Cafe in Philadelphia. "On Broadway," "A New Town Is a Blue Town," "Sixteen Tons," "Something's Coming," "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'," "Coram Boy," "There is Nothin' Like a Dame," "Some Enchanted Evening," "This Nearly Was Mine," "If I Loved You," "If Ever I Would Leave You," "You'll Never Walk Alone," "No One Is Alone," "Move Toward the Darkness," "Over the Rainbow."

Purchase on mp3/at iTunes.

Books Now Available:

A Bright Ray of Darkness

By Ethan Hawke

This is a novel about a young man "performing the role of Hotspur in a production of Henry IV under the leadership of a brilliant director, helmed by one of the most electrifying--and narcissistic--Falstaff's of all time." Audiobook narrated by Ethan Hawke.

Purchase Hardcover Book/Paperback/Kindle Edition/Audible Audiobook.

North by Shakespeare: A Rogue Scholar's Quest for the Truth Behind the Bard's Work

By Michael Blanding

Presents the twinning narratives of renegade scholar Dennis McCarthy, called "the Steve Jobs of the Shakespeare community," and Sir Thomas North, an Elizabethan courtier whom McCarthy believes to be the undiscovered source for Shakespeare's plays. 480 pages.

Purchase Hardcover Book/Kindle Edition/Audiobook on CD.

Walking with Ghosts: A Memoir

By Gabriel Byrne

"Moving between sensual recollection of childhood in a now almost vanished Ireland and reflections on stardom in Hollywood and Broadway, Byrne also courageously recounts his battle with addiction and the ambivalence of fame." Audio versions narrated by the author.

Purchase Hardcover Book/Kindle Edition/Audible Audiobook/Audiobook on CD.

We Play Ourselves

By playwright Jen Silverman

Not too long ago, Cass was a promising young playwright in New York, hailed as "a fierce new voice" and "queer, feminist, and ready to spill the tea." But at the height of all this attention, Cass finds herself at the center of a searing public shaming, and flees to Los Angeles to escape-and reinvent herself. There she meets her next-door neighbor Caroline, a magnetic filmmaker on the rise, as well as the pack of teenage girls who hang around her house. They are the subjects of Caroline's next semidocumentary movie, which follows the girls' clandestine activity: a Fight Club inspired by the violent classic.

Purchase Hardcover Book/Kindle Edition/Audible Audiobook.

Upcoming Music Releases:

Amélie OLC

Score by Daniel Messé (music and lyrics) and Nathan Tysen (lyrics). Audrey Brisson, Sophie Crawford, Faoileann Cunningham, Rachel Dawson, Oliver Grant, Chris Jared, Caolan McCarthy, Kate Robson-Stuart, Josh Sneesby, Jez Unwin, Johnson Willis. "The Flight of the Blue Fly," "World's Best Papa," "Post Mortem," "The Sound of Going Round In Circles," "The Commute Home," "When the Booth Goes Bright," "The Bottle Drops," "Girl with the Glass," "How To Tell Time," "Tour De France," "Goodbye, Amélie," "Half Asleep," "Backyard," "Sister's Pickle," "Halfway," "Window Seat," "Thin Air," "There's No Place Like Gnome," "Times Are Hard for Dreamers," "Blue Arrow Suite," "The Late Nino Quincampoix," "A Better Haircut," "Stay," "Halfway (Reprise / Original London Cast Recording)," "Where Do We Go From Here?."

Purchase on CD/at iTunes.

An American in Paris

2018 London production of Broadway musical. Filmed live at the Dominion Theatre. George and Ira Gershwin score. Book by Craig Lucas. Directed and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon. Featuring Robert Fairchild and Leanne Cope. Filmed in collaboration with BroadwayHD. 155 minutes.

Purchase on Blu-ray/DVD.

Joanie Pallatto: My Original Plan

Jazz singer Joanie Pallatto with Fareed Haque on guitar. Produced by Fareed Haque and Joanie Pallatto. "Open Your Eyes," "Do Butterflies Cry?," "The Blank Page," "The Confessional," "My Original Plan," "Jon's Place," "About A Song," "Rest," "The Photograph," "Almost 65," "A Simple Time," "They Sentenced Us To Paradise," "This Winter," "Lucky To Belong To You."

Purchase on CD.

Upcoming Book Releases:

100 Playwriting Challenges

By Eric Webb with Christopher Holoyda. Foreword by Ken Davenport. Tools and resources playwrights.

Purchase for Kindle.

In the Heights: Finding Home

By Lin-Manuel Miranda, Quiara Alegría Hudes, Jeremy McCarter

Gives readers an inside look at In the Heights, Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway debut, written with Quiara Alegría Hudes, and now a feature film. Untold stories, perceptive essays, and the lyrics to Miranda's songs, complete with his annotations. Also, newly commissioned portraits and never-before-seen photos from backstage, the movie set, and productions around the world. 288 pages.

Purchase Hardcover Book/Kindle Edition/Audible Audiobook.